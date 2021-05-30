Monona author returns to the familiar waters of his childhood along the Menominee River

Q: Fishing is such an ingrained sport among people who live in Wisconsin and I do think there is something immediately calming when being on water. What is it about fly fishing specifically that has kept you so attached to the sport?

A: I find it to be more challenging (than traditional fishing). I think it’s like solving a puzzle for me. Oftentimes, with trout fishing, trout become very selective about what they’ll eat and when. When an insect hatch comes off, you have to find out what stage in the insect’s life cycle the fish are feeding on. Figuring out what they’re feeding on, what life cycle stage the fish are focused on, and trying to match the size, shape and color (with the flies) creates a lot of different variables that make it a challenge. I tend to gravitate to things that are more challenging. For example, I prefer bow hunting to gun hunting.

Q: What message do you hope people take away from this book?