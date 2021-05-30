Monona author returns to the familiar waters of his childhood along the Menominee River

For people who love the outdoors, there are certain spots that can act as a “magnet,” making the desire to return a force of nature, says Monona resident Scott Seymour, author of the book “Return to Familiar Waters, A Fly Fisherman’s Journey Back to the Troubled River of His Youth.”
For Seymour, that “place” is the Menominee River, where he learned to fish as a child with his grandfather.
The river, which forms a border between northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, has seen its share of challenges throughout history, most recently from a mine that is proposed to be built on its banks.
Seymour’s book, published this spring, tells tales of growing up on the river and other fishing adventures, but also is a call to action to protect it.
Q: What is the history of your connection with the Menominee River?
A: Everybody’s got that “place.” I started fishing (on the Menominee River) and discovered a passion for fishing with my grandfather. I never thought there’d be this overwhelming compulsion to return and spend the majority of my fishing time on the river of my youth 25 years ago. To have that home water, where you get on that river ... it’s almost an immediate stress reliever. It’s important for everybody to have a place like that and to do what you can to protect it.
Q: “Return to Familiar Waters” reads much like a memoir. How do you describe the book?
A: It’s really a collection of short outdoor stories about the people and places that I’ve fished with throughout my lifetime. People who’ve had a profound impact on me. But really, in the end, this became a way for me to try and help the Menominee River, which has been a focal point for me and my entire family.
Q: You talk about the open-pit metallic mine proposed by Canadian company Aquila Resources. You are donating a portion of the book’s proceeds to help fight the mine, correct?
A: Yes, there are seven organizations in the back of the book that have been advocating (for the Menominee River). Last week I sent one of them their first check for $500, which felt really good.
Q: What first prompted you to write the book?
A: I actually think I’ve really been blessed to have all of these great experiences with some wonderful people. It’s fun and it’s easy to write short stories, but I could never envision how to end it. Then it hit me ... in the end I should tell what’s happening to a place that’s so important to me and others ... try to help and inspire people to get involved in conservation causes. It’s a good feeling to try to be a part of all the people and organizations that are coming together to try and stop this (mine).
Q: This isn’t your first book, but writing also isn’t your full-time job. What else do you do and how long have you been writing?
A: I have a day job that obviously takes up almost all of my time. I’ve worked for American Family Insurance for almost 34 years. I’ve been vice president for government affairs and compliance for 14 years. That takes up a lot of my time. I actually started writing some of these short stories about 10 years ago and then I stopped because I got so busy with work and other things.
Q: In the book you talk about several challenges the Menominee has faced in recent history — everything from pollution from paper mills to the stress of the lumber industry. How has all that affected the river?
A: There were times that some areas on the Menominee River were not a place people would want to swim in. I think the paper industry changed a lot of its practices. It’s kind of neat to think about how there’s been devastation on this and other rivers across the country, but the ability of nature to be able to recover. To this day, it’s a beautiful river. It’s a wonderful fishery (with) a tremendous population of smallmouth (bass). It’s just amazing all the things that have happened on the river. Invasive species, the paper industry, it’s still been able to recover and be a place for people and their families to recreate.
Q: Fishing is such an ingrained sport among people who live in Wisconsin and I do think there is something immediately calming when being on water. What is it about fly fishing specifically that has kept you so attached to the sport?
A: I find it to be more challenging (than traditional fishing). I think it’s like solving a puzzle for me. Oftentimes, with trout fishing, trout become very selective about what they’ll eat and when. When an insect hatch comes off, you have to find out what stage in the insect’s life cycle the fish are feeding on. Figuring out what they’re feeding on, what life cycle stage the fish are focused on, and trying to match the size, shape and color (with the flies) creates a lot of different variables that make it a challenge. I tend to gravitate to things that are more challenging. For example, I prefer bow hunting to gun hunting.
Q: What message do you hope people take away from this book?
A: I used to think that the important thing when I would go on fishing adventures ... was the fish. But I think the older I get you come to realize it’s really not the fish, it’s the relationships with the people you get to experience these outings with. It really is about sharing time with people that have had an impact on you in your life. As you get older it becomes less and less about the quarry.
Q: Are you working on any other writing projects?
A: I’ve had hunting dogs all my adult life and have had some crazy stories involving my hunting dogs over the years. Brittany Spaniels are really smart. (One time) when I went goose hunting without her ... she got upset ... she jumped onto my bed and peed where I sleep every day. They’ve driven my wife absolutely mad. It would be kind of fun to put together a series of short stories (about the dogs).