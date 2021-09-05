Minnesota author Bill Meissner has baseball, and Wisconsin, in his blood

Minnesota author Bill Meissner sees art and poetry and endless fictional characters in almost every aspect of baseball.
And few sports seem as universal — or as romantic — as this popular American pastime.
Meissner, who grew up in Baraboo, explores the connections baseball has in our lives in his book “Light at the Edge of the Field,” out later this month. The book is a collection of short stories involving different characters in different settings — several of those in Wisconsin.
A longtime player and lover of the game, Meissner is the author of 10 books, including “Spirits in the Grass,” which won the Midwest Book Award, and “Circling Toward Home,” a collection of photography and writing due out next year. “Light at the Edge of the Field” can be ordered through Texas A&M University Press.
Q: What is your background and your connection to Wisconsin?
A: I grew up in Baraboo and graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a degree in English and creative writing. All of my baseball experience from ages 8 to 19 was centered in Wisconsin. I played amateur baseball, Little League and on a Babe Ruth team.
Q: “Light at the Edge of the Field” will be published in September. What other books have you written about baseball?
A: In total I’ve written four books about baseball. I had a short story collection from Random House and a novel “Spirits in the Grass.” I have another one that’s baseball photographs and prose coming out in January. Overall, I have 10 books — five books of poetry and five books of fiction.
Q: “Light at the Edge of the Field” is a collection of short stories, all involving different characters, but all relating to baseball. How long did you work on the book?
A: I didn’t write them all at once. The book is about 10 years in the making. I wrote baseball stories in between other books and other writing projects.
Q: What is your background in writing?
A: I taught creative writing and poetry at St. Cloud State University. I’m still doing a lot of writing and working with individual students. Some of my favorite students are still meeting as a writing group and we get together via Zoom. It’s really a boon to be able to connect with people from out of town. Before, if you wanted to talk about writing as a group, you all had to meet at a bar or restaurant.
Q: The characters in your stories are not all your typical baseball players. What is your inspiration for your stories and characters?
A: Some of the stories are based on father-son connections. Others are invented characters, and I always try to give my characters a conflict that he or she needs to work through. They deal with life struggles, but baseball is kind of the nucleus of the story. All of my characters are composites of many people and sometimes they’re just invented. When you play baseball over the years, you pick up details about people. Building these characters is like wrapping string around the core of a baseball. You keep wrapping it around and hope that it creates a full picture of the person.
The types of characters that I like the most are people who are struggling with their future or their dreams, and baseball is something that tugs at their heartstrings. They’re not stars or heroes. They’re former players, they think back on the game when they once were a star, but have to focus on who they are now.
Q: I enjoyed your short story “Zen Baseball: Why Baseball Players Always Look Toward the River” about baseball fields that are built near rivers. What made you think of this unlikely connection between water and baseball?
A: That one became kind of a magical realism story for me. Some of the other stories are very specifically about a character. That one is more about creating a mood and posing questions about life and the passage of time. It seems different to me than the other stories, but it starts with true facts and kind of expands from there. In Baraboo there is a river that borders the field where I played in Little League. A long fly ball could land in the river and I actually hit one there. Now I live a block from the Mississippi ... and yes, like in the story, I did hit a baseball into the Mississippi. My son claimed it went all the way across. Of course, I didn’t. I did have fun with playing baseball next to moving water and building a metaphor around that.
Q: The first short story in the book, “What’s Next: The Baseball Lovers,” is told from a woman’s perspective, which surprised me a little. Why start with that story?
A: I threw the reader a curveball here, by starting the story with “I’m this, I’m that” and then saying “I can’t be just a ballplayer’s girlfriend much longer.” I wanted to write from the perspective of what a woman might think about a guy who’s overly obsessed about pitching. You have to try to identify with both people who like something and people who are skeptical about it.
Q: What makes baseball — maybe more than any other sport — so romantic? And if not romantic, then universal?
A: I think it is both romantic and universal. The season correlates with the beginning of spring and ends in October when fall begins. It’s an arc. There’s great joy in running out in the field in the beginning of spring. Winter is gone and you smell the blades of grass. It can be very poetic. Another appeal of baseball is you can always go from last to first. You can play it if you’re small and wiry or huge and powerful. You can be a good player and a good fielder. You just need speed and agility and I think that’s something that separates it from other sports. And you always have the potential to be something better than you are. Things can always go from negative to positive very quickly. You lose one, you win the next day.
Q: What do you love about the sport of baseball?
A: I love the game and I always have loved it just because of its beauty of skill. It does seem to focus on the individual each time they’re at bat or in the outfield, but at the same time it’s a team sport. I love the non-contact element of it, too. It’s basically skill — fielding, hitting. A small mistake can change an entire game. For me, baseball is always a metaphor for another part of life. I find myself writing short stories about characters in a situation — not in a game or on the field. Baseball is kind of the touchstone for the characters and a way of talking about people’s lives, emotions, dreams and hopes.
Q: What project are you working on next?
A: I’m always working on a couple of novels. I have a Madison novel that takes place in the 1960s, mostly set in Baraboo and Madison, based on a father and son who work in a war plant near Baraboo. I’m working on another novel that’s totally different than that about a mother and daughter who go in search of a runaway father. No baseball in that, either.
Q: Do you expect to go back to writing about baseball?
A: I’ll never quit writing about baseball. I do hit baseballs on local fields for exercise with a couple of friends or even by myself. Almost every time I go, I come back with an image and I think I could put that into a story or a poem. Imagery is always out there, the wind blowing through a backstop, making a whistling noise, or the mark the baseball makes when it lands on the infield. Inspiration is always out there, you just have to pluck it out of the air and use your imagination and turn it into art.
