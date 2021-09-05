Minnesota author Bill Meissner has baseball, and Wisconsin, in his blood

A: Some of the stories are based on father-son connections. Others are invented characters, and I always try to give my characters a conflict that he or she needs to work through. They deal with life struggles, but baseball is kind of the nucleus of the story. All of my characters are composites of many people and sometimes they’re just invented. When you play baseball over the years, you pick up details about people. Building these characters is like wrapping string around the core of a baseball. You keep wrapping it around and hope that it creates a full picture of the person.

The types of characters that I like the most are people who are struggling with their future or their dreams, and baseball is something that tugs at their heartstrings. They’re not stars or heroes. They’re former players, they think back on the game when they once were a star, but have to focus on who they are now.

Q: I enjoyed your short story “Zen Baseball: Why Baseball Players Always Look Toward the River” about baseball fields that are built near rivers. What made you think of this unlikely connection between water and baseball?