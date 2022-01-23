Milwaukee author's latest is a story of sex, obsession, murder, strength and resilience

“The Runaway,” out earlier this month, is the seventh in his Peter Ash series and takes place in the Great Plains states. On a gravel road in the corner of Nebraska, ex-military Ash sees an extremely pregnant woman whose car has broken down. He stops to help and what ensues is a 48-hour whirlwind thriller traveling through several states during which characters realize how far they are prepared to go to survive. Petrie will discuss his book during a virtual event later this month hosted by Mystery to Me bookstore.

A: I always give myself an assignment for every book. My other books have been bigger stories with larger consequences. With this book I wanted to tell a smaller and more intimate story. What’s at stake with this one is not the end of the world, but it’s also more than just one person’s life. It’s really her soul that’s at risk. I had been thinking about the Great Plains because my son had taken a trip through Nebraska with some friends the year before. My previous book (“The Breaker”) was set in Milwaukee. I wanted to do something that was much more rural and removed. Farm country in the plains is very different than in rural Wisconsin. It’s much more open. The feeling of the place suggests the kinds of stories that I can tell. The Great Plains is so beautiful, under that huge sky, but it can feel quite desolate. Not just physically, but also in terms of its economic life. (There are) fewer and fewer jobs. I wanted to tell a story that would reflect on that reality a little bit.