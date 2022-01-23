Milwaukee author's latest is a story of sex, obsession, murder, strength and resilience

Milwaukee author Nick Petrie says his latest Peter Ash thriller, tells a story of “sex, obsession, and murder, but also of strength and resilience.”
“The Runaway,” out earlier this month, is the seventh in his Peter Ash series and takes place in the Great Plains states. On a gravel road in the corner of Nebraska, ex-military Ash sees an extremely pregnant woman whose car has broken down. He stops to help and what ensues is a 48-hour whirlwind thriller traveling through several states during which characters realize how far they are prepared to go to survive. Petrie will discuss his book during a virtual event later this month hosted by Mystery to Me bookstore.
Q: Where did you get the idea for the plot of “The Runaway?”
A: I always give myself an assignment for every book. My other books have been bigger stories with larger consequences. With this book I wanted to tell a smaller and more intimate story. What’s at stake with this one is not the end of the world, but it’s also more than just one person’s life. It’s really her soul that’s at risk. I had been thinking about the Great Plains because my son had taken a trip through Nebraska with some friends the year before. My previous book (“The Breaker”) was set in Milwaukee. I wanted to do something that was much more rural and removed. Farm country in the plains is very different than in rural Wisconsin. It’s much more open. The feeling of the place suggests the kinds of stories that I can tell. The Great Plains is so beautiful, under that huge sky, but it can feel quite desolate. Not just physically, but also in terms of its economic life. (There are) fewer and fewer jobs. I wanted to tell a story that would reflect on that reality a little bit.
Q: Your previous book “The Breaker” took place on a very compressed timeframe. This book also happens in about 48 hours. What is it like to write a book occurring on this timeline?
A: I do like the compressed time frame. One of the things about this book that’s interesting is it has these two parallel story lines. One takes place over six months. But the other does happen very quickly, which does make the storytelling a little more challenging. You have to roll out events at a rapid pace. I do think about telling a story that takes place over a greater time space. But it’s just not how they’ve come out.
Q: What do you see as some themes in the book? At first I thought powerlessness and isolation, but as the book continues the characters seem to show an extreme ability to persevere.
A: I agree with you entirely. It really is about powerlessness and isolation, but also resilience. This is not a book about life during the pandemic, but that was very much in my mind as I wrote, because we were all stuck inside. When I started work on “The Runaway,” there were no vaccines in sight, we were all wondering what in the hell would happen next, if this was how life would be forever. That feeling was inescapable. When I write, I’m always trying to work something out from my own life. I often don’t know what that is until the book is done.
Q: The main character, Helene, is from an almost non-existent town in Montana from which she is desperate to escape. I wondered if a broader theme might also be about how people can literally get lost?
A: I think the idea of someone getting lost in the world in a bad way is very much in my mind. We don’t have a great safety net in this country. I think there are places in the world where people feel like they’re all in it together, but sometimes, in the U.S., it seems like it’s every man for himself. Especially in more remote places, where the towns are getting smaller or even falling off the map. There’s a big chunk of the population feeling there’s nobody looking out for them, economically or politically.
Q: Are there similarities between ex-military and recurring character Peter Ash and any new characters introduced in “The Runaway”?
A: The goal was for Peter and Roy, (an ex-cop, kidnapper and murderer) to be kind of flip sides of the same coin. There’s a line at the end of the book where Lewis (Peter’s friend and recurring character) says something along the lines of “We’re all damaged. What matters is what you do with it.” That’s really the thing that I’m interested in exploring. We all have challenges in our life. Some of it is how we grew up, some of it is what we’ve gone through and put ourselves through. But I really do believe that we all have damage and nobody lives a blessed life. The closer you look at Peter, and the more you really know other people, the clearer that is.
Q: How do you envision the character of Ash evolving?
A: I’m not sure what the next steps would be. I am interested in having people evolve forward. That is one of the things I’m trying to do, show the path forward for people that have problems. Readers who are veterans with post-traumatic stress have reached out and talked about how much these books have helped them. My goal is to have (the character) Peter show how you can begin to heal yourself, and build yourself a life after war.
Q: I really loved the character Bobbie, who appears about a third of the way through the book and is this tough woman truck driver/farm hand, with a crazy mean dog “Cupcake,” who’s in a relationship with a female sheriff’s deputy. How did her character come about?
A: I needed somebody to be driving that backhoe and Bobbie was just the person who showed up. I’m interested in showing the America that I encounter. I think a lot of thrillers are filled with straight white guys, and that’s not the world I live in and it’s not the world I want to see on the page. People like Bobbie live in rural America. I’ve met them. It’s also, frankly, a way to have a character that’s more interesting.