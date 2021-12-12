Middleton author Kathleen Ernst draws on historical Watertown experience in new series

Middleton author Kathleen Ernst has written more than 40 books, but Nov. 30 marked the publication of a new character — Hanneke Bauer — someone she has been envisioning for nearly 40 years. “Lies of Omission” features Hanneke, a Pomeranian immigrant to Watertown in the mid-1800s. Upon arrival, she confronts unimaginable challenges.

Q: You’ve written 11 books featuring Wisconsin sleuth Chloe Ellefson. What made you want to start a new series?

A: I’m not abandoning Chloe. That series will continue as well. After writing the very first Chloe Ellefson mystery some years ago, and giving it to my agent, I started the Hanneke Bauer project. The Chloe manuscript sold and Hanneke got put on hold. I finally had time to dust the manuscript off a year or so ago, and had great fun finally finishing the story. It’s a lot to juggle, but I do plan to keep both series going.

Q: So Hanneke Bauer will be a series as well?

A: Yes. The publisher offered a three-book contract. I’m currently working on the second Hanneke Bauer mystery and the 12th Chloe Ellefson mystery.

Q: What was your inspiration for Hanneke?