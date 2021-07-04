Middleton author Kathleen Ernst discusses publication of her 40th book

A: I learned to weave while employed at Old World Wisconsin. Finnish immigrants have an unbroken rug-weaving tradition and are known for the quality of their rugs. Although rag rugs are practical items, I wanted to shed a bit of lamp light on the social and emotional aspects of making them. Rag rugs might be easily dismissed as purely utilitarian, but as I researched this book, I realized that in many ways, creating rag rugs helped weavers survive incredibly difficult times. Some of it was financial; for a woman who was struggling to put food on the table, earning a little extra money selling rugs was huge. Also, oral histories indicate that for some weavers, the only place they could escape their troubles was at the loom. Some enjoyed working with color during long winters. Others commented that pounding a loom’s beater bar was their only outlet when they were upset or angry. There was so much more to weaving rag rugs than functionality. That’s what I really wanted to highlight.