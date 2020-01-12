Making a better school lunch from scratch

A: It really seemed no one was talking about why we do so little from-scratch cooking (in) American public schools, especially when that’s the norm in a lot of other country’s school lunch programs. That sort of sparked my curiosity and I asked cafeteria workers, especially those who had spent decades working as “lunch ladies,” to tell me about the changes they’d seen during their careers. Some had memories of baking bread from scratch and others told me about the “closet kitchens” where they reheated pre-pack TV dinner-style meals. The shift toward “heat-and-serve” foods like chicken nuggets and French toast sticks, which began in the 1970s, was intended to cut labor costs. This had a lot of unintended consequences, which I discuss in the book. In order to improve the quality of the food, we actually need to invest in the quality of K-12 food service jobs, and I wrote the book to convince people that scratch cooking is the best path forward.

Q: The first part of this book gave an interesting history of school lunch. This seemed to set the tone of the struggles of the institution. Why was it important to give that history?