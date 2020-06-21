Madison's Kevin Henkes honored for his contributions to children's literature

“That is unheard of,” Vardell said.

Vardell was part of the five-member committee that spent a year reading the entire collection of books written and illustrated by the nominees.

“It’s really fun,” she said. “Most awards are focused on just brand new books.”

However, the Legacy award looks at a lifetime of work of a children’s author who has made “a significant and lasting contribution,” she said. “You’re taking the long view.”

Henkes said this significance makes the award “special in a particular way and that is pleasing to me.”

“It made me go back and look at my books, which I usually don’t do,” he said. “That was nice.”

Looking back

Henkes describes it as similar to looking at a photo.

“Looking at my books reminded me of where I was at particular times in my life,” Henkes said. “It made me think of my very first trip to New York.”

And as with his most recent trip, his first venture to New York also was filled with a certain amount of serendipity.