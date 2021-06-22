 Skip to main content
Madison writer Kevin Revolinski travels inward with 'Stealing Away'
BOOKS

Madison writer Kevin Revolinski travels inward with 'Stealing Away'

Kevin Revolinski

After writing 15 travel books and guides, Madison author Kevin Revolinski turned to fiction for his new book of short stories, "Stealing Away."

Madison writer Kevin Revolinski has over a dozen travel books to his credit, ranging from a memoir of a year spent teaching English in Turkey (“The Yogurt Man Cometh”) to guides to Wisconsin camping, hiking and brewery tours.

But for his 16th and latest book, “Stealing Away,” Revolinski may have traveled the farthest — into his own imagination.

“Stealing Away,” published in April by Back Burner Books, is his first work of fiction, a collection of 12 short stories. Half of the stories are set in the Upper Midwest, and the other half in far-flung locations that Revolinski has traveled to like Peru and Turkey. What binds them is how each of these far-flung locations reflect the characters who live there.

Revolinski has done some outdoor in-person book events around Wisconsin to celebrate the book’s release. But in Madison, he will be talking virtually on Crowdcast with Cat Capellaro at 7 p.m. Thursday for a Mystery to Me event.

Over beers at Working Draft Beer Company, his words punctuated by the occasional crack of an employee using a badminton racket-like device to zap bugs in the window, Revolinski said he had been writing short stories for decades while working on nonfiction. Or, at least, starting short stories.

“I just never finished things,” he said. “I’d get bored or think it wasn’t any good and put it aside. That happens a lot.”

[Madison Ballet dreams again: 21-22 season includes 'Midsummer,' new 'Nutcracker']

But he kept writing, and kept submitting, and literary journals started to accept some of his stories. That boosted his confidence, as well as reading that famous published authors often go through the same agonizing self-doubt.

“I remember reading ‘Bird by Bird’ and just thinking that Annie Lamott seems a little bit crazy,” he said. “I don't mean that in a negative way, but she's very nervous and she's very distraught about the writing process. I was like, ‘Wow, I’m not the only one. People way more successful than I am are going through these things.’”

Revolinski committed himself to a goal of publishing a book of short stories and then a novel. While he later learned that it’s usually easier in the publishing world to sell the novel first and then the short story collection, he stuck with it. Now, he is 100,000 words into the novel, set in Wisconsin and Panama.

Also helping him along were published Wisconsin writers who were eager to share what they’ve learned. Revolinski struck up a friendship with author Nickolas Butler (whose new novel “Godspeed” comes out next month) after seeing him speak at A Room of One’s Own. Butler provided a blurb for the jacket of “Stealing Away,” calling Revolinski’s stories “a lush, shimmering collection, at once globe-trotting and far-afield, and also somehow as intimate and quotidian as any small hometown.”

Author and columnist Michael Perry ("Roughneck Grace") was also very open with Revolinski with advice, particularly on how to promote your work in a publishing industry which often has little to no marketing budget for a midlist Midwestern author.

“He’s the nicest guy on earth, very supportive and encouraging,” Revolinski said. “The Midwestern writers I know are humble and appreciative of where they’ve gotten. And they don’t take it for granted.”

[Q&A: Artist Rita Mawuena Benissan captures her Ghanaian heritage under one big umbrella]

The stories in “Stealing Away” can get quite dark at times. In the title tale, a couple of small-time criminals try to make it across the Midwest by selling the same car on Craigslist and then stealing it back, over and over until the plan goes wrong. In “Sorting Things Out,” a woman in a loveless marriage is haunted by the image of a murdered woman, eventually imagining herself reliving the victim’s final moments.

But there is lightness and hope as well, as in “Picking Blueberries,” in which a young man goes to stay with his irascible grandfather in northern Wisconsin. Revolinski based the character on his own grandfather.

“That one was near and dear to me, because I was very close to my grandparents,” he said. “He was one of those angry old men, when he was younger, like all of those guys were on the farms. They drink too much. Maybe they fought in World War II, and they were scarred by that. And he couldn't talk about that. All they knew was work. He was one of those guys.”

Revolinski said the pandemic lockdown gave him time and space to really focus on his writing over the past year. His advice to other writers who find themselves struggling in the same place he was — with a drawerful of unfinished stories? Keep going.

“You just don't quit,” he said. “You’re going to have days when you completely doubt yourself. But you just have to get up and keep writing.”

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

