Madison writer Kevin Revolinski travels inward with 'Stealing Away'

But there is lightness and hope as well, as in “Picking Blueberries,” in which a young man goes to stay with his irascible grandfather in northern Wisconsin. Revolinski based the character on his own grandfather.

“That one was near and dear to me, because I was very close to my grandparents,” he said. “He was one of those angry old men, when he was younger, like all of those guys were on the farms. They drink too much. Maybe they fought in World War II, and they were scarred by that. And he couldn't talk about that. All they knew was work. He was one of those guys.”

Revolinski said the pandemic lockdown gave him time and space to really focus on his writing over the past year. His advice to other writers who find themselves struggling in the same place he was — with a drawerful of unfinished stories? Keep going.

“You just don't quit,” he said. “You’re going to have days when you completely doubt yourself. But you just have to get up and keep writing.”

