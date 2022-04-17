Madison authors trace history of LGBTQ+ figures in Wisconsin history for teen audience

Bringing the history of the LGBTQ+ community to teens was much of the driving force for the book “We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin.”

Written by co-authors Jenny Kalvaitis and Kristen Whitson and published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press last year, the book features the stories of about 30 historical Wisconsinites who have been part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The book will be featured as part of this spring’s lineup at the Wisconsin Book Festival. Both authors live in Madison, with Kalvaitis working in a variety of educational settings and Whitson working in digital archives projects.

Q: How did “We Will Always Be Here” come about?

Kalvaitis: This book really started as an outcropping of a two-volume series that the Wisconsin Historical Society published by Dick Wagner (outlining) the definitive LGBTQ+ history in Wisconsin. The people who donated to Wagner’s books believed strongly in (also) wanting a teen outreach piece. Dick’s books are very comprehensive … but teens aren’t excited by reading (extensive volumes). I suggested (a book) using primary sources and primary source anecdotes and putting it out there for students to see. I was just starting this project when I ran into Kristen who was working at the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive.

Whitson: Jenny and I had worked together briefly at the Wisconsin Historical Society a year or two before. I was at the Madison LGBTQ+ Archive, which is housed at UW-Madison but is a community-driven archive. Jenny really brings to this project this great way for teens to relate to history. My job was to find the primary sources in the archives for us to choose from. I was excited to participate in this project both as an archivist and as a queer woman.

Q: I didn’t realize the book was geared toward teens, but maybe that’s why it read in such an approachable way.

Kalvaitis: We hear that from a lot of people. For LGBTQ+ people in particular, they wish that the book was around earlier in their lives. It’s a good introduction or read for anyone new to this topic.

Q: What is the plan for getting it into the hands of teens?

Kalvaitis: We’re sharing a lot of high school groups and gay-straight alliances (GSA clubs). We were thinking those youth interested in those clubs (would have interest in the book). The reality of Wisconsin and many states is you don’t have a lot of LGBTQ+ curriculum adopted in a history class. We wanted to really focus on that extracurricular area. We have been really successful in that. We also have presented to teachers at teacher conferences (showing how) there are ways you can … pull in the sources in the book to diversify the topics that they’re talking about in the classroom.

Q: The book was published in May 2021. In the last year do you feel you’ve been successful in reaching teens?

Whitson: I think to a pretty significant extent, just not in the classroom. We always knew this book wasn’t going to be taught cover to cover in schools. But it is factual information, history that actually happened in this state. … Jenny wisely suggested we put together an educational resource guide with the book to help educators facilitate conversations on these topics. (This guide offers) a lot of critical thinking and prompts and ideas for assignments. The Wisconsin Historical Society is just about ready to launch a traveling exhibit in a comic book/ graphic novel style … that tells stories of eight different figures from the book. That’s getting ready to launch sometime in summer 2022, details to come.

Kalvaitis: An important part of what we did when writing the book was work with teens directly. There’s a cohort of youth that helped us choose what stories we would tell. I’ve heard from multiple youth (who said) this book is very impactful for them. One of the students even refers to this as “their book.”

Q: How did the co-authorship of the book work? Did each of you take sections or specific stories?

Whitson: A lot of both. There are roughly 30 stories throughout the book. There were definitely some that Jenny felt more of a connection with and some I felt more connected to. If we had a personal or academic interest in the subject we would take it. Otherwise, we divided those up. We did the editing stages together.

Q: How did you pick who to highlight from Wisconsin history?

Kalvaitis: Ultimately, we put the sources in front of teens and let them choose what was the most engaging and interesting. We also wanted to make sure there was geographic representation throughout the state. There’s a map at the very back of the book, and we wanted teens to be able to look at the map and pinpoint a city close to them where LGBTQ+ history had happened. We made sure there was representation across racial demographics, gender, lesbian, gay and transgender people. … It’s important to honor the intentions of historical figures who perhaps would not want to be outed.

Q: What was one of the most interesting stories you came across?

Kalvaitis: For teens … one of the most impactful stories is of Ralph Kerwineo, a transgender man in 1914 who is outed and told he has to live the rest of his life back in women’s clothing. He has this amazing life he’s built for himself as a transgender man. We only think about issues with transgender individuals as a more modern phenomenon, but this is a story of a man over 100 years ago who is dealing with things that are still happening today.

Whitson: I have a very strong emotional connection to Lysistrata. Karla Dobinski was a feminist in Madison in the 1970s, and she’s the only living founder of Lysistrata today. I interviewed her early in my grad school career and she’s why I decided to become an archivist. Another one is Judy Greenspan, a lesbian activist in Madison in the early 1970s. As far as we know and can figure out … we think they (Judy, who uses they/them pronouns) were among the first “out” people to run for elected office in the county (when they ran for Madison School Board in 1972). That predated Harvey Milk in San Francisco by several years.

Q: In the intro you talk about why this book is important — that many stories already are lost to history because so much of the LGBTQ+ history is not passed on. Could you expand a little on that idea and explain the book’s goals?

Kalvaitis: I think one of the reasons (for the book) is to allow youth to see themselves in history. This book is, I think, incredibly important to start giving generations access to their roots, their stories. There have been people like them as long as there have been people in Wisconsin.

Whitson: From the archivist perspective, something important to keep in mind is there are actually a lot more of these stories than you might think. They’re just not processed and arranged and particularly findable because all that archival processing takes people, which takes funding, and archives are chronically underfunded. Several of the people (featured in the book) I knew the material was there, but it wasn’t in a processed collection. When we write books like this, it’s like bringing the stories … into the hands of people really needing to see them.