Madison author tells the story of WWI women who answered the call to serve

Madison author Jennifer Chiaverini says she always looks to tell the untold stories in history — stories “about the lives of people who didn’t make the headlines.”

Her latest historical fiction novel, “Switchboard Soldiers,” again fills that niche, telling the story of women who worked as telephone operators in France in the U.S. Army Signal Corp during WWI. Chiaverini will discuss the book during an event at Mystery to Me later this month.

Q: I was hoping you could start by giving a brief description of “Switchboard Soldiers.”

A: “Switchboard Soldiers” is the story of a group of women who served as telephone operators in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during WWI. During this time in history, women weren’t allowed to enlist in the Army. But Gen. Pershing needed the best telephone operators that were available. ... The U.S. had the best telephone operators at the time (and) nearly all the telephone operators in the U.S. were women. It was considered “women’s work.” ... More than 7,600 women responded to go over into what was to be very dangerous circumstances. They had to be fluent in French and English, because they would be translating on the spot between soldiers from the French and U.S. Army. They had to be absolutely trustworthy. (It was) a high bar to clear (and) 223 candidates were selected.

Q: Were you surprised that more than 7,000 women were interested in doing this dangerous job?

A: I was very impressed and quite surprised by the number. In a way, it speaks (to the idea) when there’s a call to serve their country there are a lot of women who want to serve, just as men, and just aren’t given the opportunity. ... Most could not vote. A lot of them had the eagerness to advance and stretch those boundaries and saw this as an opportunity to see something of the world and achieve something new for themselves and serve their country. A lot of women who applied had very personal reasons for wanting to serve. Some were either recent immigrants or ... they were personally invested in halting the invasion of their homeland and getting Germans out.

Q: The three women who are the main characters in the book, were they inspired by actual operators? How did you go about forming their back stories?

A: Grace Banker is a fictional character based upon a historical figure. I stuck closely to the documented historical (records) and evidence of her life. Marie and Valerie are fictional characters inspired by the accounts of real women who served as telephone operators during WWI. They weren’t based on any single individual. But reading about many, many different women who were in the Signal Corps (resulted in the characters being) inspired by real women. (In addition) there are a number of secondary characters who show up in the story who were (actual) women who served.

Q: In the past few years you’ve written historical fiction novels about women’s suffrage and of a woman who spied for the U.S. during WWII. In fact, almost all of your historical fiction focuses on stories of courageous women in history. Why is it so important to tell these stories?

A: Most of our history lessons focus on the important men who were generals, presidents, and so on — and of course, I’ve written about those men too. Even so, I’ve always been more curious about the lives of people who didn’t make the headlines, people who contributed in significant but often unappreciated ways. The women working for the suffrage movement, or the Signal Corps, they all laid groundwork and helped move women forward. We can find hope in seeing that people of the past overcame great obstacles and we today can overcome great obstacles.

Q: Do you ever see parallels to what’s happening in your research with what’s happening in society today?

A: I very often do. It seems like sometimes you wonder, “Do we ever learn from history?” and “Are we always going to be fighting the same battles that we already won?” If you look back, sometimes it feels that way, but you can see that we have come a long way and still have a way to go.

Q: What are you working on now?

A: I discovered the subject for my next book while researching my telephone operators’ experiences in the U.K. while they were traveling from the U.S. to France. To an even greater extent than in the United States, British women had taken over jobs left vacant when their men went off to war, often entering workplaces from which they had previously been excluded. Many women became “munitionettes,” workers in factories that produced shells, bombs and other war materiel. These were essential and often very dangerous jobs, especially those that involved handling TNT, which was not only explosive, but also highly toxic. Over time, women who worked with TNT endured serious harm to their health. The most visible symptom, the yellowing of their skin, earned them the nickname “canary girls.” But despite the hazards of their war work, the munitionettes earned higher wages than they had ever been able to earn elsewhere, and they discovered camaraderie, new independence, and a sense of purpose as well. They also enjoyed recreational activities sponsored by the arsenals, including football — soccer, to us — including a Munitionettes’ League, tournaments and a great many enthusiastic fans. My novel, “Canary Girls,” will be coming out in July 2023.