Madison author teams with Mexican American filmmaker to explore a child's inner rock star

How to succeed in kindergarten and not lose your inner rock star is the idea that Madison author Pat Zietlow Miller and Texas author e.E. Charlton-Trujillo explore in the picture book “Lupe Lopez: Rock Star Rules!,” out in June.

The main character is certain of her rock star status as she enters school for the first time, but quickly realizes she needs to rethink what it means to be a rock star. The children’s book, which will be published in both English and Spanish, highlights Mexican American culture and includes Spanish words throughout.

Zietlow Miller and Charlton-Trujillo will read and discuss the book later this month during an online event at the Wisconsin Book Festival.

Q: How did you two find each other and decide to collaborate?

Charlton-Trujillo: In 2013 I was traveling America for a book tour for “Fat Angie.” I met Pat and asked her to be in a film I was working on about at-risk youth. She didn’t know me at all, really. I interviewed her for the film and realized this human being is incredible. It’s just when (Zietlow Miller’s book) “Sophie’s Squash” came out. From that we ended up developing a friendship and it was a wonderful symbiosis. Now we have four picture books out in the next two years.

Zietlow Miller: We would have long phone conversations about plot and stories.

Q: What is the inspiration for “Lupe Lopez: Rock Star Rules!”?

Charlton-Trujillo: Lupe Lopez is based loosely on my childhood. Sort of my experience being a Mexican American growing up in a community ... where I really, really wanted to be a drummer for KISS. I showed up to kindergarten with a KISS belt buckle, KISS medallion and two pencils taped up in my back pocket for drumsticks. I strutted through the halls. (My teacher) called me by my full name and said “take off those sunglasses” and I said “Can’t do it, I’m a rock star.” I ended up in the office right away.

Q: How do you describe the book?

Zietlow Miller: Lupe Lopez is based on their childhood, going to kindergarten for the first time, convinced she’s a rock star, banging out rhythms on everything she can. Lupe has her own rules for being a rock star that are different from school rules. (The book asks) how can (she) follow school rules and stay true to her inner rock star? And maybe she’s not the only rock star around. In the end, Lupe is still herself, and she has found a place in kindergarten.

Charlton-Trujillo: It’s about maintaining your identity. Kindergarten is the wonderful age where there’s so much wonderment. It’s really nice to write a character who’s female, Mexican American and can maintain her identity and have respect for education. Lupe weathers this a little better than I did at first.

Zietlow Miller: It’s a tribute to kids who know who they are. A lot of quirky kids who have very strong personalities and own it ... I think sometimes kids like that can feel a little squashed in school. You don’t want to take out someone’s light.

Q: The main character in the book loves to drum, and while not every elementary student plays that instrument, many young kids are always tapping or bopping on something, which makes Lupe’s love of drumming relatable. Why did you two decide to feature the drums?

Charlton-Trujillo: I think there’s a lot of truth to what you’re saying. Finding your own self and your own way of being a rock star. I think that’s the thing we’re trying to say here — being a rock star has a lot of layers and we can all do that.

Zietlow Miller: If you get a bunch of young kids and ask them “who’s an artist? who’s a musician?” everyone raises their hands. As the kids get older and you ask “who’s an artist?” more say “Oh, I can’t draw.” Anyone can be a rock star, you don’t have to be professional-level good.

Q: The school in the book is called Hector P. Garcia Elementary, which I learned is a real school named after a real person — a veteran and physician who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Is that where you went to school?

Charlton-Trujillo: It isn’t actually where I went to school. (Highlighting Dr. Garcia) goes back to that idea of being Mexican American and growing up without books that spotlight Mexican American accomplishments. By having something as seemingly innocuous as Dr. Garcia’s name on the school, people are prompted to find out more about him. We need more of that in children’s literature. Representation of accomplishments of many kinds of people.

Zietlow Miller: I had never heard of Hector before this book. We’re hoping to go and speak at the school (named for him) in Texas.

Q: There’s a sequel, correct? What’s next for Lupe?

Zietlow Miller: In the sequel, Lupe is learning to read, a pivotal moment in a kid’s development. And while she’s really good at music, reading is really difficult for her. Lupe has to come to terms with becoming a reading rock star.

Charlton-Trujillo: We spent a lot of time with different kinds of teachers (researching) how it could be translated with her character and feel true. Lupe looks like a rock star and she is, but she has challenges, too. And it’s about balancing that while celebrating the different ways we all learn to read!