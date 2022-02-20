Madison author offers an 'antidote' to the last two years of despair in debut novel

In Madison author Laura Anne Bird’s debut novel, “Crossing the Pressure Line,” 12-year-old Clare learns how to deal with her feelings of grief and self-blame by swimming, fishing and making friends in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.

“Crossing the Pressure Line,” out March 1, is geared toward middle grade readers — boys and girls alike. However, “there’s definitely a message of girl power woven through it,” Bird said. She will celebrate and discuss her book during two in-person events next week at Mystery to Me bookstore.

Q: How do you describe “Crossing the Pressure Line”?

A: My book is contemporary literary fiction for middle grade readers, ages 8-12. Clare Burch is my main character. She’s in a place of loss and grief when the story begins, but she moves through these things as the novel progresses. By the time it ends, she’s found hope and joy. I think this message is meaningful for all of us right now. The last two years have been tough on everyone, and we’re living in a world with a lot of despair. I feel like my book is an antidote to that.

Q: What is your background? Have you been writing for a long time?

A: I was an English major in college, and my entire career has been in nonprofit fundraising and communications. I’ve finally made the leap from writing grant proposals to writing creatively, which is filling my cup. My goal has always been to write a book for children.

Q: How much of “Crossing the Pressure Line” is inspired by your life? I know you have a blind dachshund, as does Clare’s family. Have you also spent a lot of time up north?

A: There are so many parallels between Clare’s life and my own. First, my family and I have a strong connection with northern Wisconsin. It’s a place where we go multiple times a year, and we find great peace there. It’s also where my husband taught our three kids to fish. Incidentally, my husband and I adopted our children from China and South Korea, which is another part of my life that I knitted into the book. Clare becomes close friends with two kids who were adopted internationally. This is important to me, because I want to normalize families like mine, who might look a little different. And yes, one of my most entertaining characters is Roger, the blind dachshund! He is modeled after my own dog, Lucy. It’s incredible to watch how she gets around without her sight. She’s figured out how to compensate using her other senses, which are remarkably sharp. Finally, Clare’s connection to the outdoors is exactly like my own. I have a deep love and reverence for the natural world. It’s essential for me — for all of us — to get outside, breathe fresh air, and use our muscles.

Q: Speaking of using muscles, Clare is a big swimmer — a sport that plays a huge role in her life. Do you also swim?

A: I am not a swimmer myself, but all of my kids have been on swim team at one point or another. I am especially impressed with one of my daughters, who has stuck with it over many years. She’s not the biggest or the fastest, but she shows up every day for practice and gives 100 percent. Clare embodies this same dogged determination and spirit. It’s just her, being present in her own body and feeling her own power. I think every tween girl needs to hear this message. I certainly did at that age. In fact, “Crossing the Pressure Line” would have been the perfect book for me when I was young.

Q: Do you hope that adults read this with their middle school readers?

A: I would love it if parents read the book with their children, because grown-ups can get a lot out of the story, too. One of the themes that’s critical to me is coping with loss and identifying the lifeboats that have the power to save us during turbulent times. Self-care is everything, and each of us does it differently. Clare, her mom, and her grandmother all have their own approaches, and I love how they remain true to themselves.

Q: The book opens with a pretty terrible scene. Clare is reliving her grandfather dying and how she’s left with self-blame for not doing enough to save him. Why did you decide to open the book in that way?

A: The opening is tough, but I think that Clare’s loss mirrors many children’s losses right now — after two years of being in a pandemic. Clare is unnecessarily hard on herself, but when she leaves her home in Chicago and crosses the “pressure line” to go up north, she’s finally able to heal. Being in a different headspace helps her accept that it wasn’t for her to rescue her grandfather in the first place. I wanted Clare to undergo significant growth and find a new sense of purpose, which is something we’re all forced to do in life.

Q: Characters in the book talk about this “pressure line” as they head up north. Can you explain that expression?

A: The first time I took a trip to the Northwoods, I was dating my now-husband. We were driving north on Interstate 39. At the point where 39 crosses State Highway 8, just past Tomahawk, he rolled down all the windows and yelled, “We’re crossing the pressure line!” I had no idea what he was talking about. He explained that it’s an imaginary latitude of sorts, and as you cross it, you intentionally leave behind all that you don’t need. I love the idea of crossing from one place into another to gain a fresh perspective.

Q: Do you plan to write more?

A: I fell in love with the characters in my book, so yes, I plan to write more so I can tell their stories. Right now, I’m working on my second manuscript, which centers on the character of Jack. Jack plays a small role in “Crossing the Pressure Line.” He’s kind of shadowy and conflicted, which is the opposite of Clare. Unlike many 12-year-old boys who live in the Northwoods, he doesn’t like to hunt or fish, which makes him feel like he doesn’t fit into his community. Jack’s dad tells him he has to get a hobby, which is much harder than it sounds because he doesn’t enjoy being outside at all. The hobby he stumbles upon is so much fun to write about, and I think a lot of kids will relate to it. Ultimately, I want young readers to see themselves reflected in my pages. I want them to find hope and to understand how amazingly resilient and inspiring they are.