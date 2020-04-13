You are the owner of this article.
Madison author looks at political carnivores with 'Coyotes of Carthage'
Madison author looks at political carnivores with 'Coyotes of Carthage'

Steven Wright felt a little sad when he showed up at his polling place in Madison to vote last week.

Wright has spent a lot of time in polling places in his career. At one time, he was a trial attorney in the Voting Section of the U.S. Department of Justice under President Barack Obama, working under Attorney General Eric Holder to ensure free and fair elections.

Wright saw polling places that were run well and some that were run not so well. It was never as surreal as what he encountered last Tuesday, when he was the only voter in the building among the masked volunteers, all helpful but anxious. The entire electoral process was under the pall of the coronavirus, and Republican legislators’ and judges’ refusal to delay the election for public health reasons.

For Wright, the Wisconsin election was the latest link in a long chain of voter suppression, extending back through the 2010 Citizens United ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to poll taxes and other forms of disenfranchisement.

“The history of the country and the history of the franchise is people trying to get into the polls,” Wright said in a phone interview last week. “That is literally what the civil rights movement was about.

“There were so many mechanisms, and there continue to be so many mechanisms, to keep people from doing that. I don’t think there is any way to think about the United States without thinking of the sacredness of the polling place, and that contributed to the sadness that I felt.”

That history plays a big role in Wright’s first novel, a juicy political thriller called “The Coyotes of Carthage.” It comes out Tuesday from Ecco, a New York-based publishing imprint of HarperCollins.

The book pulls together the different strands of Wright’s career, including his time at the Justice Department, his work as co-director of the Wisconsin Innocence Project working on behalf of the wrongfully convicted, and being an associate law professor and creative writing lecturer at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

While the pandemic has upended plans for a book tour, Wright is doing a live online event via Crowdcast at 7 p.m. Tuesday with CNN legal correspondent Laura Coates. The event is free, but registration is required.

“I’m actually excited about getting the chance to do online,” Wright said. “I’ve participated in my fair share of readings. Especially being a professor, I give a lot of thought to how to make it interesting, how to engage people more than just standing at a platform reading from a book. I am heartbroken that I won’t get the chance to see the readers and the independent bookstores who have been so supportive of the book.”

Wright’s antihero protagonist is Andre “Dre” Ross, a political consultant who has been tasked with influencing a local election in a small town in South Carolina to benefit his client, a mining company that wants to buy land rights in the area.

“Part of what I hope the novel explores is the way that dark money can just completely shift the way that local elections and local campaigns work,” Wright said. “When the average spending on a political campaign in a small town is $1,000, $2,000 max, when a multi-billion dollar corporation wants to come in, it’s not really a fair fight.”

As Dre’s tactics become more and more underhanded, he starts to question what he’s doing. At the same time, he’s struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder — as a younger man, he spent two years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

“The advice everybody gives baby novelists, and it’s probably a good piece of advice, is to write what you know,” Wright said. “I knew elections in the south, and I knew men like Dre.”

Instead of making his hero more of a crusader on the side of justice like himself, Wright said he was more interested to follow someone on the dark side who has a crisis of conscience. He and his protagonist do share a couple of traits, however.

“He’s like me in that he’s a good-looking black guy who makes a lot of of smartass remarks,” Wright said. “What I’m always interested in, in books, are antiheroes. The good guys fighting the good fight is interesting, but to me it’s more interesting to have the bad guys doing some bad, and then wrestling with the morality.”

Wright wrote the novel over the course of four years, writing six days a week. Many first-time novelists struggle to break through, and he considers himself very fortunate. Author Lorrie Moore and cartoonist Lynda Barry were among those who gave him feedback and encouragement. He secured an agent fairly quickly, with several publishing houses bidding for the rights. He was also able to sell the TV rights to the novel.

While “The Coyotes of Carthage” deals with some weighty and timely topics, Wright also wanted to make sure it was an entertaining read. For a novel exposing our dysfunctional political system, it’s surprisingly funny.

“People find the book hilarious, which is gratifying. When you write a book alone, it makes you laugh, but you have no idea whether anybody else in the world is going to laugh. I cut a lot of the jokes out. My rule is that if I still find it funny on the third or fourth time, I’ll keep it in.”

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

