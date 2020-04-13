Madison author looks at political carnivores with 'Coyotes of Carthage'

“The advice everybody gives baby novelists, and it’s probably a good piece of advice, is to write what you know,” Wright said. “I knew elections in the south, and I knew men like Dre.”

Instead of making his hero more of a crusader on the side of justice like himself, Wright said he was more interested to follow someone on the dark side who has a crisis of conscience. He and his protagonist do share a couple of traits, however.

“He’s like me in that he’s a good-looking black guy who makes a lot of of smartass remarks,” Wright said. “What I’m always interested in, in books, are antiheroes. The good guys fighting the good fight is interesting, but to me it’s more interesting to have the bad guys doing some bad, and then wrestling with the morality.”