Madison author Jeff Nania's third Northern Lakes Mystery cuts into the rural drug problem

A: I’ve written feature stories for outdoor publications and outdoor magazines. I enjoyed it. How I got started writing books … is a good story: My dad, before I was born, had gone to northern Wisconsin to go grouse hunting. He and his partner were looking for a place to stay and found this old work camp being converted to tourist cottages on Spider Lake in Sawyer County. That’s started a tradition in our family that has lasted four decades. We all get together at Spider Lake in cabins and have good, honest, swimming, fishing, hiking fun together. Every year I would buy a case of mystery books from a local author and we’d read books together. One year (the author) didn’t write a book. I don’t know what possessed me but I wrote my first book, “Figure 8,” and handed it out to my family as a book to read. Little Creek Press in southwestern Wisconsin says “Hey, we really like this book.” So “Figure 8” came out and it did really well so we continued on with “Spider Lake” … and here we are at “Bough Cutter.” I couldn’t be more pleased. If you would have told me four years ago that people were going to buy a novel I wrote, even one copy, I would have laughed at you.