Madison author Janine Veto meditates on complexities of motherhood, adoption

Madison author Janine Veto’s memoir “Unknown Bodies: Mothers Daughters and Adoption” reads like a novel as it documents her life, including her adoption; searching for her birth parents; and becoming a mother herself. While the memoir gives a deep and powerful look at adoption, it’s relatable to all mothers and daughters.
Her professional journey ultimately brought Veto back to the Midwest and Madison in 2005, where she still lives and writes after retiring from the UW Foundation.
Q: You lived in New York, Chicago and Hawaii and traveled even more extensively. What eventually brought you to Madison and how did you end up writing books?
A: I always wanted to be a writer, but I was also pragmatic. There’s not a lot of stability if you are a full-time writer. I didn’t, at that time, want to be a teacher (a common profession for women in the 1970s). I took a communications degree at Northwestern. I did spend a lot more time writing when I was younger, in my 20s and 30s. It was the height of the women’s movement. I primarily wrote poetry and also published a novel in the ‘80s. I was in New York when the whole field of development was emerging.
Once I adopted Francesca when I was in my mid-40s, we lived in Manhattan. I was working in performing arts … (where) you work during the day and then you have performances (at night). Francesca had a lot of interesting backstage experiences at Lincoln Center and Alvin Ailey. I was put off by the whole Manhattan obsession with getting into the right schools and testing 3-year-olds. I said, “Oh no, I don’t think this is for us.” I had a cottage in Sag Harbor so we decided to try (living there) for a year. There a more Midwestern childhood was possible.
I went into consulting and living there worked very well through grade school. I chose Sag Harbor because it was the “Un-Hampton” then, with a long history of writers and artists living there. It was nice and funky … but after 9/11 a lot of people who had second homes (in Sag Harbor) decamped from the city. It was getting too fabulous.
I had been to Madison in the ‘90s (for work) … I decided to start making inquiries (and) I got a call from the UW Foundation. Sometimes, if all the doors are opening in the right direction you step through. (Madison) was the right decision at the right time. Francesca started eighth grade at Van Hise … after two days she said “Mom, they’re so nice and nobody cares if you’re wearing designer jeans.” I stayed, even after I retired.
Q: You have written other books, and parts of “Unknown Bodies” have appeared in other publications. How long have you been waiting to write a memoir and how did it come about?
A: I have been trying to tell a version of this story since my 30s. It was a way of putting (adoption) in context with my life. I first tried to write my story as fiction. Looking back I think I needed more psychological distance. I put the manuscript on the shelf many times. Once I adopted Francesca in my mid-40s, I had very little time for my writing. It was actually good, I think, for the health of the book.
I didn’t pick the book up again until Francesca was older ... and realized it was a memoir, not a novel. I worked on it in fits and starts. I published parts of it then; the first chapter in a different version was published in “Confrontation” magazine. Poems within the book were published in the ’70s and ’80s.
It was a poem that broke through the psychological barrier … by writing that poem that I didn’t even know that was in me, that was a way of self-knowledge. I started working on (the book) again seriously about three years ago. (My editor) suggested I look at the book (and decide) what adds to the story and what is extraneous. I ended up stripping out 80 pages. (I asked myself) “Does it serve the storyline of adoption and maternal relationships?” Things that didn’t add to my understanding of being adopted. That’s when it took this form.
Q: Your memoir reads like a novel. The tragedy, the suspense, the romance and love. I think part of it is how you used quotes and dialogue throughout the book. Did you journal extensively throughout your life, especially while searching for your birth parents?
A: I did journal, and the early version (of the book) was very fresh in my mind. I could look at that early (writing) and have accurate descriptions. Are the conversations verbatim? No, I didn’t record them, but they were recorded writing-wise, shortly after it happened. I did go back through old journals. I have enough from that period that at first I worked through the whole timeline and then found the pivotal scenes. Emotionally there were times when I was writing and just had to stop and lay down on the floor of my study. You have to be willing to feel it all again.
Q: What do you hope people come away with from the book? Understanding the complexities of adopted families? How families affect us?
A: That they know that (adoption) is complex, that there is no simple, rosy picture or a simple horror picture. One hopes, whenever you’re writing, if you write it, sure enough, true enough, you hit on some universality. You don’t have to know a thing about adoption (to take away something from this book). I try to be honest about both the elation and the terror. My (personal struggles) were very tied up in my identity. Everyone struggles. You decide to look at the dark side as well as the positive. Mothers are at our core. We all have to deal with them one way or another. When you stop projecting onto your mother — whether all angel or all demon — it’s really an opportunity for growth.
Q: Your poetry runs throughout the book. Do you still write poetry?
A: Yes. Poetry also informs my writing. There’s an underlying poetic structure (within the book).
Q: I think I noticed that. I especially loved the lines: “Our mothers. Drunks, abandoners, idols, nurturers … or mirror images … but always deep within us. Whatever the configuration, how can we not care.” And “Be careful what you wish for. Healing is not for sissies.” Do you plan to publish more poetry?