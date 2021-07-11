Madison author Janine Veto meditates on complexities of motherhood, adoption

I didn’t pick the book up again until Francesca was older ... and realized it was a memoir, not a novel. I worked on it in fits and starts. I published parts of it then; the first chapter in a different version was published in “Confrontation” magazine. Poems within the book were published in the ’70s and ’80s.

It was a poem that broke through the psychological barrier … by writing that poem that I didn’t even know that was in me, that was a way of self-knowledge. I started working on (the book) again seriously about three years ago. (My editor) suggested I look at the book (and decide) what adds to the story and what is extraneous. I ended up stripping out 80 pages. (I asked myself) “Does it serve the storyline of adoption and maternal relationships?” Things that didn’t add to my understanding of being adopted. That’s when it took this form.

Q: Your memoir reads like a novel. The tragedy, the suspense, the romance and love. I think part of it is how you used quotes and dialogue throughout the book. Did you journal extensively throughout your life, especially while searching for your birth parents?