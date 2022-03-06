Madison author inspired by the heavens in first published book of poetry

The stars, the moon and all things celestial inspired Madison author Jess L Parker to write the 61 poems collected in her debut book “Star Things.” The collection was published last fall and Parker will discuss her work at an event at Mystery to Me bookstore later this month.

Q: What is your writing background and how long have you been writing poetry?

A: While “Star Things” is my first published book, I’ve been writing for a long time. I’ve published individual poems in different journals and magazines over the past five years. It was a long journey, starting with writing poetry when I was 4 or 5 years old. I more formally started writing poetry toward the end of my undergraduate degree at Northern Michigan University ... About two years ago, I had over 100 poems, enough for a book. I was very sick during my pregnancy in 2020 and didn’t have the energy to write. (But) I did get all my poems printed out. I put them on the living room floor ... and got them organized into a collection and started submitting the manuscript.

Q: How do you put a collection of poetry together? Is it challenging to decide the order in which the poems appear and have them flow well together?

A: That was really a challenge. It was not my favorite part. I knew it was really important and I gave it a good amount of time, but it’s a completely different process than writing a poem. I tried to think about the connection from one individual poem to the next, viewing the poems as paper dolls (cut out) in an accordion. The connection from poem to poem might be subtle, but it’s there. I organized the poems into three sections, which were (divided in the book) around phases of the moon. The way I think about the three sections (is that they are) loosely chronological to when the poems were written. The first and last sections are more recent with the middle section housing the oldest poems like a flashback.

Q: From the title and the first several poems, it’s obvious the night sky inspires your work. How do the stars inspire you?

A: What ties the poems together is the consistent theme of the sky and the stars. What draws me to the sky and the stars is the permanence of it. I’ve found comfort in the night sky and perspective in the fact that there’s always going to be a sky when you wake up and when you go to bed. It’s going to change some, but be permanent and expansive. (It makes) some of the problems that we face as humans small and more manageable.

Q: Your poems seem to vary in structure — both in length of phrases and rhyming. How do you decide how to structure a poem?

A: I vary my structure of poem from one to the next. I’m always paying attention to sound, whether that means rhyming, alliteration or cadence. I often hear a good part of my poem before I write it and let that drive the form.

Q: Do you plan to write another collection of poetry?

A: Because I finished “Star Things,” the manuscript, two years ago, I actually (now) have over 100 poems in my second collection that I’m working on ... taking the next one or two years to add to and comb through them. My second collection is still going to have a lot of sky and star imagery, but will be more focused on motherhood. As I’ve had a baby since completing “Star Things,” my second collection includes many poems on pregnancy, childbirth and motherhood.

Q: Has having your son changed how you write?

A: I find a lot of inspiration to write about my son or something related to motherhood. More than I thought. I really enjoy digging deep into the small daily moments of parenting that we often overlook ... giving them space to breathe further by magnifying and dissecting them in a poem.

Q: You have a full-time job as well, correct?

A: Yes, I work at American Family Insurance in sales strategy. It’s not as hard to do both (have a full-time job and write poetry) as it would seem on the surface. Yes, there are time constraints. Yes, I work a full work week and have a son to spend time with and a home life. (Poetry) is an outlet. It’s something I’m naturally (inclined) to do.

Q: Do you have a favorite poem in the collection?

A: I don’t know that I have a favorite. Depending on the mood I’m in, there are poems that resonate. “Saturn Rising” and “Moonless” ... it’s not by coincidence that they’re up front (in the book). “Moondust” is tucked more in the middle. It’s the last poem I wrote in the collection. I actually wrote it after I submitted the manuscript and a publisher asked me what inspired me to write “Star Things.” In order to answer the question, of course, I wrote another poem. It’s the only time in the book where the title appears in the poem, which is quite special to me. It’s a reflection on what I had created in completing the book and encapsulating that.

Q: Do you typically write the title of the poem last? After the poem itself is written?

A: It does vary. Sometimes I have a title that I start with and it ends up becoming the title after the poem is written. I usually have something in mind. There are a few titles that I changed late in the game, but for the most part there are one of two words or phrases that stand out to me as the best representation for the poem.