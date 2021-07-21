Madison author Dean Robbins turns up the volume on America's lesser-sung heroes

Q: Shifting gears to "You Are a Star, Ruth Bader Ginsburg" (publishing Dec. 7), your book about this former Supreme Court justice is timely, given her death in September. Had you wanted to write about her for a long time or did you feel the time was right given her death?

A: I admired her for years, but had never considered writing about her because there are so many children's books on the subject. I read through many of these books and was struck by how many were earnest and serious in their treatment of her life. In reality, Ruth herself was funny and playful. I thought it would be fun to write a different sort of book about her. I wanted to tell the tale of her fight for equal rights in a way that would be immediately appealing for children, featuring humor and eccentric details. To help accomplish that, Sarah Green, the book's illustrator, uses a lively comic book style.

Q: Given how much there is to say about Ginsburg, how did you decide what to include and how to focus the book? I especially enjoyed the bit about ice cream and prunes.