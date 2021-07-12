Madison author Christina Clancy goes down the rabbit hole in 'Shoulder Season'

My friend says it’s like the hood is still warm on “The Second Home.” I love that phrase. But also I had a lot of time to work on “The Second Home.” I didn’t even know I’d sell it, so I didn’t feel like I rushed or anything. And then I had a two-book contract, and I had a year to write the second book. In publishing, it makes a ton of sense. They want authors to publish.

I’m not going to become a book-a-year writer, but I liked having the deadline. I’m really proud of how “Shoulder Season” turned out. It was hard to write that in a year, because it required so much research on top of just figuring out the story, and writing until I couldn’t even blink my eyes. But it’s great to have both books helping to promote each other.

And “Shoulder Season” seems like sort of a companion book to “Second Home.” Even though they have very different settings, they deal with similar themes.

My daughter read “Shoulder Season,” and when she finished it, she said something that I found so moving. She said, “Mom, you wrote two books about coming home.” I thought, “Oh, she just nailed it.”