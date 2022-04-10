Longtime state of Wisconsin attorney pens environmental thriller in debut novel

What started as a master’s degree in fine arts thesis has turned into a published environmental/legal, Wisconsin-based thriller.

Madison author Jeffrey D. Boldt’s “Blue Lake” was published in March and is his debut novel. Boldt, a retired longtime attorney for the state of Wisconsin, draws on his legal and environmental background to tackle issues involving climate change, power and corruption.

Q: “Blue Lake” was your thesis for your MFA from Augsburg University in Minneapolis. How did the book evolve?

A: It went through four MFA thesis drafts, and then another four drafts after that. I wanted to write a literary novel-of-place set in Wisconsin, but one that had a plot that would be suspenseful and have aspects of a mystery and a legal thriller. And I wanted my protagonist and characters to be more complex and rounded than in many other legal or environmental thrillers.

Q: Talk to me a little about your background — you were an environmental lawyer before becoming a writer, correct?

A: I was an attorney for the state of Wisconsin for 24 years and my title was administrative law judge. I did mostly environmental cases and traveled around the state making the final legal decision for the Department of Natural Resources. That gave me a lot of the setting and intrigue for my book.

Q: How did you come to writing fiction?

A: I’ve been writing since I was in undergrad. I’ve published more than 100 poems and dozens of short stories and essays. After I lost my late wife, I retired from the state job in 2016. Then I pretty much immediately went into the graduate creative writing program at Augsburg University. The MFA program was great and really helped me take my writing to the next level. I’d always had it in mind that I would try to write books when I retired.

Q: I know lawyers do a lot of writing in their work, but writing fiction is different. How did that translate?

A: I’ve always thought there was a connection between poetry and the law. We lawyers sometimes litigate over two or three words or a phrase. But writing a brief is also a form of narrative construction. And, as an ALJ, writing a decision that would withstand judicial review was also kind of a narrative art. It was a pretty natural fit.

Q: How long did you work on the book?

A: I would say about five years total.

Q: Can you talk about the premise of “Blue Lake” without giving too much away?

A: “Blue Lake” starts with a prologue where Jason, the main protagonist, is regaining consciousness in UW Hospital after having been shot. That sets up the mystery and legal thriller vibe. Jason is a divorced attorney and low-level state judge who travels around Wisconsin hearing environmental cases. And that’s where he meets Tara, who is an unhappily married environmental journalist. They’re both lonely and in mid-career crisis. They’re both passionate about the environment and feeling discouraged because the bipartisan consensus of protecting the Wisconsin environment seems threatened by the (Gov.) Walker administration. They were both English majors and are still avid readers and they decide to form a book club consisting of each other. As their relationship develops, Jason and Tara discover shared passions for the Wisconsin wilderness, their book club and each other. But Tara is married. Meanwhile, Jason grows increasingly concerned about a strange conversation with Earl Franks, an unethical attorney and former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. Was it an attempt at a bribe? Jason finds himself involved in several high-stakes ethical dilemmas involving powerful political figures, groundwater polluters, a corrupt developer and his feelings for Tara. And someone has had him shot.

Q: Had you had this idea for a book in mind for a while?

A: Yes. In terms of my original vision, I wanted to explore the situation where the main characters’ lives are in danger, but they’re too preoccupied with flirting and falling in love to realize it. Then some other things from my own experience as a judge and the times we were living in seeped into the story my characters were telling me. I didn’t set out to write a book that had any political implications, but I think it does. I think “Blue Lake” is timely, both in terms of the environment and attacks on the rule of law itself. But hopefully this comes out of the dramatic narrative and not from any preconceived agenda.

Q: Do you expect to write more environmental thrillers?

A: Yes. I do have a sequel in mind, I’m about 100 pages into it. I know that many environmental thrillers begin after everything has completely fallen apart, but I didn’t want to go down the post-apocalyptic route. I think we need some of those, but also some novels that are more centered in our reality now as well. The famous climate crisis metaphor is of the frog in slowly boiling water, who doesn’t realize it until it’s too late. I want to help wake up the frog right now, before it is too late.

Q: What can you tell me about the sequel?

A: The next one is more directly about climate change and coal. It’s set on Lake Superior and the working title is “Big Lake Troubles.” It’s largely the same characters, and though the “Blue Lake” book launch is exciting, I can’t wait to get back to it.