Local theater artist Erica Halverson has ideas for how to save the arts in education

Q: Did you continue performing when you moved to Madison?

A: There was a time when I thought that serious academics don’t make art. In 2010, my husband said “I think you should do a play ... I think we’d all be happy if you did a play.” I played the witch in “Into the Woods.” That vaulted me into taking more of the opportunities (including with the) Children’s Theater of Madison. (I also) perform with Music Theatre of Madison. In 2015, I then had some connections to the local professional performers in Madison and knew some of them were eager to get into spaces with young learners (so) we started up Whoopensocker. I did it smarter and with the wind of 10 years of research behind me. I’ve been doing that since 2015. I’ve been a professor at UW since the fall 2006.

Q: What is Whoopensocker?

A: The word comes from the Wisconsin Dictionary (and) it means something extraordinary of its kind. You could imagine someone saying, “We went to a whoopensocker of a party.” We loved it because it’s a delightful word. It’s local and we felt it commented on the place where we live.

Q: You make it clear this book is not about arts education — why is it important to make that distinction?