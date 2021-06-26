Local summer reading list: Check out these Wisconsin-based titles and authors

Sometimes, you want to read something with ties close to home. Fortunately, Wisconsin-based authors have plenty of titles to keep us occupied this summer, including books about relationships, mysteries and even poetry.
“There’s so many new books coming out because so many of them were delayed because of the pandemic,” said Joanne Berg, owner of Madison’s Mystery to Me bookstore located at 1863 Monroe St.
On the fiction side, Middleton author Kathleen Ernst has published another in her Chloe Ellfson mystery series called “Weavers Revenge.”
In addition, she’s also published a book of poetry “Balancing — Poems of the Female Immigrant Experience in the Upper Midwest 1830-1930,” which she will discuss at a Mystery and Me online event Thursday at 7 p.m.
Ernst said she has long wanted to write a book of poetry and the pandemic ended up being an opportune time to do it.
“Immigrant stories often inform my fiction, and I have been reading diaries, memoirs, and letters written by Wisconsin’s early Yankee and European women for 40 years,” Ernst said in an email. “Sometimes a compelling detail grabs my heart and doesn’t let go. It might get lost if I incorporated it into a novel, but crafting a poem allows me to give the story the space and nuance it deserves.”
Ernst said this book of poetry is “something from the heart” and writing it lifted her spirits during the pandemic.
“Immigrant stories often inspire me, and I decided it was time to send this book into the world,” she said.
An increased interest in poetry has been a trend that Berg has seen for a while at her store. “I’m not sure what it is and it’s not any one type of poetry ... it’s just poetry,” she said. “People spend quite a bit of time just looking at our poetry books.”
Jennifer Chiaverini, a Madison author who writes mostly historical fiction, said she wrote her latest book, “The Women’s March,” in 2020, “a tumultuous year that witnessed a devastating pandemic, new challenges to women’s rights, and threats of voter suppression, but also the centenary of the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment and the election of an extraordinarily qualified and experienced woman of color as vice president.
“I believed that this story was relevant while I was writing it, but it’s even more so now in its publication year of 2021, a time when many state legislatures have introduced measures that, if passed, will severely restrict voting rights for millions of Americans,” she said in an email. “I hope that ‘The Women’s March’ will remind readers of the long and difficult struggle previous generations endured to secure the right to vote for women, people of color, and other marginalized groups.”
For a novel that will keep you daydreaming long into the summer, readers can look to Madison author Kelly Harms and her book “The Seven Day Switch,” out next month.
The book is “an escapist romp that uses the body swap trope to send up competitive parenting and let readers see mom life from another viewpoint than usual,” Harms said in an email. “After the year we all had, I think readers deserve a lakeside read that delivers on laughs and fun, and that’s what I’ve aimed for here. Best enjoyed with a cold glass of sangria!”
Summer reading doesn’t have to be all fiction and beach reads. There is plenty of nonfiction that will keep you up reading late into the night. Chicago native and current Madison resident Janine Veto’s memoir “Unknown Bodies,” published this spring, offers Wisconsin readers a glimpse into the life of an adopted child in the Midwest as she grows up and searches for her biological parents and to learn more about herself.
“I have kinship with the deep roots of prairies, the rolling hills of the Driftless, the sharp piney air of the North Woods where so many childhood memories were imprinted,” Veto said via email about Wisconsin. “I am home. I think the trajectory of my memoir recounts this journey.”
Other suggestions from Berg from authors with Wisconsin ties:
- “Shape” by Jordan Ellenberg
- “Shoulder Season” by Christina Clancy, which is set in Lake Geneva at the Playboy Club (out in July)
- “Bad Moon Rising” by John Galligan (June 29)
- “The Bough Cutter” by Jeff Nania (August)
- “I Thought You Said This Would Work” by Ann Garvin
- “Stealing Away” by Kevin Revolinski
Children’s literature
Children need fresh reads this summer, too. The Cooperative Children’s Book Center with the University of Wisconsin offered these books for children and teens by Wisconsin authors that have, or will be, published in the near future.
Included in the list is “Billy Miller Makes a Wish,” the sequel to “The Year of Billy Miller” by Madison author Kevin Henkes. The sequel, geared toward readers ages 7-10, was a CCBC book of the week in May.
Other books for children and teens:
- “To Carnival! A Celebration in Saint Lucia” by Baptiste Paul, illustrated by Jana Glatt
- “Right Now! Real Kids Speaking Up for Change” by Miranda Paul, illustrated by Bea Jackson (September)
- “Beyond: Discoveries from the Outer Reaches of Space” by Miranda Paul, illustrated by Sija Hong
- “Q & U Call It Quits” by Stef Wade, illustrated by Jorge Martin
- “Thank You, Dr. Salk!: The Scientist Who Beat Polio and Healed the World” by Madison author Dean Robbins
- “The Fastest Girl on Earth!: Meet Kitty O’Neil, Daredevil Driver!” also by Robbins (Aug. 10)
- “Be Strong” by Sun Prairie author Pat Zietlow Miller, a follow-up to her 2018 book “Be Kind.” (Aug. 10)
“In ‘Be Kind,’ a character named Tanisha had a bummer of a day,” Zietlow Miller explained in an email. “So, in ‘Be Strong,’ I wanted to make sure she had the chance to shine.”
Zietlow Miller said the book’s message is especially timely as young and adult readers come out of the pandemic.
“It’s important to remember that, during the past year, we all were stronger than we possibly thought we could be,” she said, “because we showed up and spoke up and didn’t give up on ourselves, our families or our communities.”