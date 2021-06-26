Local summer reading list: Check out these Wisconsin-based titles and authors

Ernst said this book of poetry is “something from the heart” and writing it lifted her spirits during the pandemic.

“Immigrant stories often inspire me, and I decided it was time to send this book into the world,” she said.

An increased interest in poetry has been a trend that Berg has seen for a while at her store. “I’m not sure what it is and it’s not any one type of poetry ... it’s just poetry,” she said. “People spend quite a bit of time just looking at our poetry books.”

Jennifer Chiaverini, a Madison author who writes mostly historical fiction, said she wrote her latest book, “The Women’s March,” in 2020, “a tumultuous year that witnessed a devastating pandemic, new challenges to women’s rights, and threats of voter suppression, but also the centenary of the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment and the election of an extraordinarily qualified and experienced woman of color as vice president.