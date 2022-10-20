Live every day like it's Christmas, says author Amy Reichert

Wisconsin author Amy Reichert thinks people should live every day like it’s Christmas. In her latest novel, “Once Upon a December,” published earlier this month, a group of her characters does just that through a Christmas market that travels the globe in a time-bendy sort of way.

“One of the things I love about creating a place where it’s always Christmas is the idea of when it’s the holidays ... people are just happier and nicer to each other and I liked the idea of that,” Reichert said.

“Ultimately ... Christmas is a state of mind,” she said of her Milwaukee-based novel. “We don’t have to have it be Christmas all the time to be nicer to each other. People should treat every day like it’s Christmas.”

Reichert will discuss “Once Upon a December” during an event at Mystery to Me bookstore later this month.

Q: Congratulations on “Once Upon a December.” It definitely put me in the holiday spirit. How did the book come about?

A: I was getting ready to put together a proposal for a next book and going through all of my notes and my first idea wasn’t the right idea. I had to come up with something new. I had in the back of my mind ... it would be really fun to have a magical place, a la Brigadoon, that appears and disappears, because I think that would be a really fun place for two people to fall in love.

Q: Can you briefly explain the book?

A: The story of “Once Upon a December” is about a woman who every year looks forward to going to the Christmas market with her very good friends. This year she meets this really handsome guy in what she thinks is a new area of the market. What she doesn’t realize is this part of the market is a magical part. You don’t remember if you’ve been there. She’s actually met this very cute man many times in the last 15 years. Something different happens and this year she remembers him.

Q: The book takes place in Milwaukee, where you live, and more specifically at the city’s Christmas market. The magical part is the Julemarked — home of the bakery and the main love interest, Jack. Christmas markets, kringle — all seem like fun Wisconsin elements for a story.

A: I really like setting my books in Wisconsin. I started gravitating toward the idea of a Christmas market. I love this area, it’s fun to celebrate what’s happening in the city, I just started pulling in the pieces ... it was weird how the book came together. I knew I wanted to talk about kringle, because kringle is fun.

Q: Seems like a lot of your books have a food component and I know you like to cook. Do you find people really like reading about food?

A: I do, I personally also love reading about food, especially food I’m not familiar with that is representative of a region. I’ve always found it such an universal connecting point. We all have to eat. Usually, food is that place where we come together to celebrate, where we come together to mourn. I do find readers really respond to it. (In previous books) I’ve talked about cheese curds and ... I was surprised to find out how many places in the country have never heard about cheese curds. I feel like I’m evangelizing cheese curds.

Q: The love interest in the book, Jack, is a baker at “Kringle All the Way.” Did you learn how to make kringle to write the book?

A: I do make kringle. It’s a slightly different recipe than they use (in the book). America’s Test Kitchen ... they have a really fantastic recipe for kringle that you can make at home. You can make it ahead of time. You can freeze it.

Q: This book involves time travel. Could you explain how it works?

A: The Julemarked exists outside of time. They live in a world where it’s always December and not only are they always in December ... but (the market) also changes locations. It will be in Sydney one December, next it is in Munich, then Brazil. It gets a little complicated because sometimes it’s December 2020 in Sydney; December 2020 Paris and then all of a sudden it’s December 2021 in Milwaukee. It exists in this little tiny bubble and moves around, then takes a leap and goes to the next year.

Q: Was it challenging to write about time travel?

A: Yes. After doing a little bit of time playing stuff here, I have nothing but respect (for authors whose books center on time travel). The little that I did was a lot to keep track of. In my mind there are all these rules that were in the book (that I decided to pull out) because I found the less I explained the better. At the end of the day, it’s more important for readers to know it’s always December; (the market) hops around the globe; time works much slower there so ... they’ve lived three or four times the amount of time humans have. The magic came about as I was creating the story to create complications. The whole idea when people visit is that very few people remember (the market). If there is this magical place where people live longer, and everyone knew about it, it would be inundated ... or people would ruin it. It was also a way of the Julemarked protecting itself.

Q: Did you write this book during Christmas? Is Christmas a favorite season of yours?

A: I do love Christmas. I’m normally a person who likes Christmas during the Christmas time: The day after Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday and I like to give Thanksgiving its due. I actually wrote a good chunk (of the book) in the summer. It is very hard to write Christmas in the peak of summer.

Q: It seems you have a lot in common with the main character, Astra Noel Snow — she runs a Milwaukee library, you love books and serve on a library board; and Jack — he’s a baker and you love to cook. Is it fun putting yourself in these characters?

A: It is fun. I do think I put pieces of myself in all of my characters. It comes from writing what you know. I write different facets of myself. Maybe it’s library books and I talk about libraries ... and how much I love them and it feels important right now because of all the book banning happening across the country. Librarians are truly amazing people and I just really wanted to write about a magical person who falls in love with a guy from a magical place.

Q: Have there been magical elements in your previous books?

A: In my third book, “The Simplicity of Cider,” there’s a really gentle undercurrent of magical realism (where) there’s almost a magical connection with the orchard. In my last book, “The Kindred Spirits Supper Club,” which takes place in the Dells, my main character ... can see ghosts and she helps with whatever unfinished business they have so they can move on. I really, really love writing about those supernatural things in a way that life is very normal and it’s just this one little piece that’s different. I love the idea that there’s this secret layer in our universe that most people don’t know about.

Q: What are you working on next? What food group will it focus on?

A: I can’t say much because it’s in early stages. I have two different projects I’m flirting with. There will someday be a frozen custard book, but I don’t think it will be my next one.