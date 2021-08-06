Library Friends groups bind together for huge book sale

Jim Stirniman was very happy to unload about 100 books in shopping bags from his car on Friday and send them on their way to new readers.

The donated books from his friends and family had been stacking up throughout the pandemic, just waiting for an occasion like this: A huge, first-of-its-kind outdoor book sale happening Saturday and sponsored by Friends of Madison Public Library groups to benefit neighborhood libraries across Madison.

"There are always people who show up" to book sales, said Stirniman, a member of the Friends of Meadowridge Library who was one of dozens of volunteers Friday helping to prepare for the big event.

Saturday’s sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Madison Public Library Service and Support Center, 1301 W. Badger Road, on Madison’s South Side. Volunteers will be setting out umpteen thousand items — they won’t even venture a guess at the total — including fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs and more.

The sale is a first. Traditionally, Friends groups hold sales of donated books — as well as bake sales and other fundraisers — to raise money for their own neighborhood libraries. The proceeds go to targeted projects requested by the neighborhood library supervisor that otherwise might go unfunded.