Library Friends groups bind together for huge book sale

Jim Stirniman was very happy to unload about 100 books in shopping bags from his car on Friday and send them on their way to new readers.
The donated books from his friends and family had been stacking up throughout the pandemic, just waiting for an occasion like this: A huge, first-of-its-kind outdoor book sale happening Saturday and sponsored by Friends of Madison Public Library groups to benefit neighborhood libraries across Madison.
"There are always people who show up" to book sales, said Stirniman, a member of the Friends of Meadowridge Library who was one of dozens of volunteers Friday helping to prepare for the big event.
Saturday’s sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Madison Public Library Service and Support Center, 1301 W. Badger Road, on Madison’s South Side. Volunteers will be setting out umpteen thousand items — they won’t even venture a guess at the total — including fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs and more.
The sale is a first. Traditionally, Friends groups hold sales of donated books — as well as bake sales and other fundraisers — to raise money for their own neighborhood libraries. The proceeds go to targeted projects requested by the neighborhood library supervisor that otherwise might go unfunded.
It's rare that the groups collaborate with their counterparts across town.
“People are fiercely devoted to their (individual) libraries. That’s what ‘Friends’ groups are,” said Tom DeChant, president of the Friends of Goodman South Madison Library.
Friends groups generally store the books collected for their individual sales at the Badger Road warehouse. The space was close to bursting at the seams when the COVID-19 pandemic forced libraries to temporarily close — and forced Friends groups to stop collecting and selling donated books.
With so much backlog, representatives from Friends groups across the city began meeting online this spring to share ideas. By May, six of the nine decided to hold an in-person, joint sale at the library warehouse.
Friends groups from the Central, Goodman South Madison, Hawthorne, Lakeview, Meadowridge and Monroe Street libraries will pool their inventories, and split the sales proceeds evenly.
“At this point, I think people were ready to do something collectively,” DeChant said.
"This is a time of change," added Barbara Karlen, from Friends of Lakeview Library. "Right now there's a pressing need for a thorough clearance."
Sequoya Friends also holding a sale
While the Madison Public Library Foundation raises funds for large library projects, nonprofit Friends’ groups collectively raised some $139,437 in 2019, $38,861 in 2020 and $49,000 so far in 2021, said Tana Elias, digital services and marketing manager for Madison Public Library. The money goes to everything from literacy programs to furniture or computers for the groups' neighborhood libraries.
Friends of Sequoya Library, which has its own retail space at 6672 Odana Road, also is holding its first book sale since the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Prior to the pandemic, the group held book sales the first Saturday of every month “for years,” said Friends member Terese Floren. The fact that its monthly event is coming back the same day as the warehouse sale “is just a coincidence,” she said. “I think everybody involved thinks it will benefit both sales."
Sequoya Friends accepts donated materials from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays in bins outside its shop. For Saturday’s sale, visitors will be asked to wear masks and will be admitted by lottery, so that only 12 customers enter the store at a time. More details are on the group’s Facebook page.
The multi-Friends group sale outside the Badger Road warehouse will take place rain or shine. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. hardbound books will be sold for $2; paperbacks, children’s hardbound books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks on CD will cost $1; and children’s paperback and board books will go for 50 cents. A food cart will be on-site with lunch offerings.
Starting at 3 p.m., book buyers can purchase a bag for $5 and fill it with whatever items they wish. Cash, checks and credit card payments are accepted.
Anything not sold on Saturday will go to thriftbooks.com, an online seller that sends part of the sales proceeds back to nonprofits such as library Friends groups, DeChant said.
"We will share the money" from both the in-person and online sales, said Lesleigh Luttrell, the treasurer of the Friends of Lakeview Library.
"This is a first," she said. "This is possibly a one-off — and possibly it will happen again sometime."
