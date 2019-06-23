Lawyer and legal historian Dean Strang’s “Keep the Wretches in Order, America’s Biggest Trial, the Rise of the Justice Department, and the Fall of the IWW,” is the story of the formation of the Industrial Workers of the World, a labor union that spanned all industries; and its take down by the Department of Justice because of the union’s anti-war stance. This is the second non-fiction book for Strang, perhaps most widely known for his work defending Steven Avery and the subsequent documentary “Making a Murder.”
Q: How would you describe “Keep the Wretches in Order”?
A: The core of the specific story is the federal government and state and local governments’ perception of the IWW as a real potential threat to the (World War I) war effort. I think the larger story is that this is the first time the federal government stepped in, other than through using troops ... with a legalist approach to the threat of domestic violence or domestic disruption. I see it as a significant turning point in the development of the Justice Department. (Today) Americans almost reflexively look to the Justice Department as the first responder to domestic terrorism. That, of course, wasn’t always so. It was state and local governments that tried to deal with those problems, and more with brute force than with courtrooms. This really was a pretty significant point of change.
Q: How widely known is the Industrial Workers of the World and what made you want to write about it?
A: There was a time (in the first three decades of the 20th century) when the IWW was very widely known, but unfortunately, after this series of prosecutions, it largely was broken. By the end of the 1930s it was easy to forget about the IWW. (However), it still stands to me as a remarkably innovative union and one with what was then a really novel idea of organizing workers across craft and trade lines.
Q: I thought an interesting element to the IWW was how it worked to unite black and white workers, in addition to male and female workers at a time in history when this wasn’t done. How significant was this?
A: It was way ahead of its time, in that respect. You saw women in leadership ranks in the IWW from the beginning. You had racially integrated locals. It really was a very innovative concept. I’m not a labor historian, I’m a lawyer, (but) what drew me to the story was not so much the IWW, but the reality that this was by far the biggest mass civil trial ever attempted. How did it work, could it work … that’s really what drew me.
Q: The IWW trial is the biggest the country has ever mounted; charging 166 people on initially five different counts of conspiracy charges under the Espionage Act. The trial of eventually 112 people took months to complete, after which the jury makes a decision in under an hour. What does that show?
A: I thought it sadly unsurprising. This is a trial that would have overwhelmed jurors’ human capacity to keep evidence straight, to understand what the charges even were. You’re talking about war time, with all the patriotic fervor and fear of outsiders … and a time where daily wage workers almost had no chance of being on a jury. You really had juries skewed toward the middle and upper classes. You combine patriotic support for the government and troops during wartime … with a class bias … I wish I could be surprised.
Q: Early in the book there’s a line about how “In the end, maybe what made the IWW most distinct ... was the singing.” This made me think of the Solidarity Singers at the State Capitol. I was wondering if you, too, drew a parallel.
A: Indeed, many of the songs the Solidarity Singers sing are from the IWW. ‘Solidarity’ itself was an IWW standard. As a Wisconsinite, it has a little bit of resonance.
Q: There are many labor leaders, lawyers and politicians profiled and analyzed for this book — is there one or two you found particularly interesting?
A: I had read about (IWW leader) Big Bill Haywood before. Here, in researching and writing this book, Haywood emerges to me as a very, very, mixed, ambiguous figure. He’s complicated. I hope I’ve offered a richer, more nuanced portrait of him than I’ve read elsewhere. Edwin Doree, (a high-level IWW recruiter), I found a very compelling figure and I had the benefit of having all his correspondence with his wife and mother. With Doree, we also have his daughter who wrote a book about him decades later. Probably the most fascinating person to me was the lead defense lawyer, George Vanderveer. He is sort of the quintessence, the stereotype, of a flamboyant criminal defense lawyer. I am, of course, a criminal defense lawyer, but I see the stereotypes of defense lawyers really present in Vanderveer. He magnifies the best in defense lawyers and of the worst in defense lawyers. Part of what’s tragic about Vanderveer is he’s (at the trial) trying to play by the rules. We know in hindsight, the lawyer rule-following approach never had a chance there.
Q: Did anything in your research for this book surprise you?
A: I can’t describe the feeling of going through old Justice Department files at the National Archives and seeing these telegrams exchanged between the Attorney General of the United States and Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis (who presided over the IWW trial) in improper behind the scenes communications and coordination. I imagine that’s what historians dream about … primary materials that disclose skullduggery and corruption, in the words of the participants themselves.
Q: I loved the detail of the Easter church service at the Cook County Jail that was held, at the time, in the unused gallows area. How long and what type of research did you do for this book?
A: It was about five years of researching and I started writing two or three years in to that. One library at Wayne State University has the entire record of the trial and is the repository for the IWW, so probably close to 80% of what I needed was at that library in Detroit.
Q: I sensed at the end of your book a kind of disillusionment with the federal justice system. What were your feelings at the book’s conclusion?
A: We ought have no illusions about the Justice Department or law enforcement agencies or defense lawyers, for that matter. If anything, I want the reader to come away understanding that the system has all the human possibility and all the human fragility of its participants writ large. It’s a human system from top to bottom, which means it has the potential for dignity and grace … and it’s also got the seeds of injustice and inequality and corruption and pettiness. A citizen has to look at the justice system … with clear eyes and understand that an official is nothing but a human being with a particular job at that moment — and that the system itself is nothing but a collection of human beings.
Q: Most people likely know your name from the documentary “Making a Murder” and your work defending Steven Avery. But this isn’t the first book you’ve written. Do you have another book, or idea for a book, in the works?
A: I’ve got at least two more books I’m going to write. One of the books is in the same era and will explore another … flawed trial. That one will allow me to consider race directly. The other book will be quite different than my first two books .. that fourth one will tell an untold and greatly troubling story related to the 1979 takeover of the U.S embassy in Tehran.