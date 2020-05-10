Lake Mills woman is a poet for the pandemic

She’s been called the “poet laureate of the pandemic” by OprahMag.com and now fields requests daily from around the world to use her words inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic in books, music and more.

Kitty O’Meara, a retired teacher and spiritual care worker who lives just outside Lake Mills with her husband Phillip and five rescue dogs, captured the world’s attention with her poem “In the Time of Pandemic.”

The poem begins with “And the people stayed home.” Before showing readers the ways that the stillness and quiet could heal.

“My husband and friends kept urging me to start up (writing) again,” said O’Meara, who had stopped writing to deal with her health. “When we knew we’d be facing this pandemic, I began to worry about my former friends still working in health care, as I’d been in hospital and hospice as a spiritual care provider at the end of my working career. I knew I couldn’t be with these friends and I worried — I still worry — about them. I was also angry at the lack of preparation evident to protect them, and all of us.

