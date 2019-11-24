Rules, when it comes to cooking, are made to be broken. Or, at least, reevaluated.
That is the idea behind Christopher Kimball’s latest cookbook “The New Rules, Recipes That Will Change the Way You Cook.” Kimball, a founder of “Cooks Illustrated” magazine and America’s Test Kitchen, started his new company Milk Street Kitchen in 2015. Like America’s Test Kitchen, it’s a food media company that features online resources, cookbooks, TV episodes on American Public Television, a magazine and podcasts devoted to “teaching home cooks fresher, better ways to prepare foods at home.”
His new cookbook “The New Rules” features more than 190 recipes and 75 “new rules” for the home cook, which Kimball will discuss during a book tour stop in Madison later this month.
Q: “The New Rules” is a beautiful and fun to read cookbook. After its introduction, the next four pages list “75 new rules” for cooking. Everything from boiling noodles without water to treating fresh ginger as a vegetable. How do you explain these “new rules?”
A: A lot of us grew up learning to cook using French methodology that has a very precise list of rules. When you travel around the world you realize that other places have totally different rules … and those rules actually make cooking easier and better because they think about flavors differently. (The rules are) not as precise or exacting. There are actually better ways to get dinner on the table.
Q: What are some of your favorite new rules?
A: You don’t have to sauté meat for stew; undercook pasta and finish it in a skillet with sauce; using salt with fish to firm up fish is great; treat herbs as greens … you can make salads with herbs; finish a dish with the flavor you started with .. at the end use a little bit more.
Q: What roles have rules and science played in your career as a chef? And how does that influence you now?
A: I think especially in my former life we had a very rigid set of how to cook .. rules to follow. The idea was if you wanted to learn how to cook the best thing you could do is learn the basic rules and stick to them. I think at Milk Street we’re trying to expand people’s view of what cooking is. So there are rules, but the rules are really a way of breaking you free from what you thought you could do to get you where you want to be. Instead of restricting people … we’re trying to free up people in the kitchen and really enjoy the cooking.
Q: How did the idea for a new rules cookbook come about?
A: It came about because I traveled a lot and I realized that other people in different countries had a very different idea of what cooking was about. I realized it wasn’t just a function of different recipes, it was a function of a totally different approach to cooking and that kind of blew my mind. I grew up cooking the Northern European way, mostly French.
Q: In “The New Rules” you talk about breaking down dishes into three parts: the foundation, the counterpart and the embellishment. Can you explain what this means and how it applies to your new rules way of cooking?
A: It’s just an easy way of explaining how recipes work. If you take an American chicken soup, there’s just one thing, chicken. The carrots taste like chicken, the noodles taste like chicken. In other cultures … there’s chicken, but there will be a counterpoint of some kind … it could be ginger, it could be soy … there’s going to be something that plays off the chicken. And then there’s the accent … like hot sauce. When we’re saying “new rules,” we’re saying you can think about this differently,
Q: What is your favorite recipe in the book?
A: There’s a spaghetti with pistachios and mint pasta dish which is good. It’s just simple ... but the mint and pistachios and tomatoes and pasta is just a great combination, but not one we would think of. It’s just a very simple example of how to rethink pasta.
Q: As Thanksgiving nears, is there a recipe, or new rule, you encourage people to try as they prepare their traditional feast?
A: I think ... American cooking … is the worst cuisine in the world when it comes to vegetables. We tend to casserole all of them—like green bean casserole. We’re really terrible. Most of the rest of the world think of meat as a flavoring. So I would think how you cook your vegetables for Thanksgiving is definitely a place you can improve. You could roast them with spices. You can take Brussels sprouts and char them in a cast iron skillet and put on a lime chili dressing.
Q: In addition to all types of food, your book also looks at new rules when it comes to cocktails. I especially was intrigued by the use of saltwater. Can you explain that a little?
A: Well, salt makes everything better. A little salt, saline solution punches up the flavor of cocktails.
Q: Milk Street has so many elements including a magazine, podcasts and TV episodes. Did you enjoy writing the cookbook?
A: We have a staff of half a dozen cooks (that also work on the cookbook) and I’m just tasting Bolognese right now. We talk about the book, we talk about the recipes ... It’s fun. I get to taste the food as it’s being developed. I don’t view it as my cookbook.
Q: What’s next for you and your staff?
A: We have an Instant Pot cook book coming out this spring. At first I was a little skeptical, but I have to say it turned out that we made some great food (in the Instant Pot). We took the Milk Street ‘new rules’ and applied it to the Instant Pot. What we did was start with our recipes and our approach and adapted recipes to an Instant Pot. The good thing about an Instant Pot as opposed to a pressure cooker is you can sauté and brown and it. It means you can do everything in one pot. It’s a pretty valuable tool. Another book next fall is a fun throw-it-together book on how to cook really simply and quickly.