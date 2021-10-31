Just in time for Halloween, Waunakee's Jerry McGinley pens a chilling, gruesome mystery

A: It was totally different — in a good way. With previous publishers, I’d send them a manuscript, and they’d say, “I like this, I’ll print it.” A month later, there’d be an e-book and a paperback. This new book first got the attention of Dennis Lloyd (director at UW Press), who liked it enough to send it to three of his established fiction writers. Two really liked it, one didn’t like it very much. All three wrote extensive reviews with suggestions for revisions. That was incredibly helpful. I rewrote the manuscript and thought I was done. I wasn’t. The next editor, Michele Wing, was just wonderful. She questioned everything. I couldn’t believe how thorough she was. I took about 99 percent of her ideas and revised the story again. It was a long process, but it was amazing. Then Adam Mehring, the managing editor, took a close look at it. He had some more good ideas that I utilized. I’ve never had that kind of teamwork before. I stressed peer-editing in my high school writing classes, but I didn’t appreciate the concept until I worked with UW Press.