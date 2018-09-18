Beautiful and compact, a copy of Jessica Hopper’s “Night Moves” is perfectly designed to read on the bus or jam in your back pocket to take a bike ride across town.
It would have been the ideal book for Hopper herself when she was living through the years chronicled in the book. The memoir by the acclaimed music writer chronicles her years (2004-2008) as a young, culturally hungry writer and DJ in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village on the city's near west side, her life marked by cheap apartments, crowded music clubs and long, late-night bike rides through the city she loves.
“It is profoundly comforting to live in a city that doesn’t give a shit and loves you how you are, because it is every bit as marred, bereft and cocky as you are,” Hopper writes in the book.
Hopper is coming to Madison on Friday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. to talk about the book in conversation with Isthmus writer Allison Geyer at A Room of One’s Own, 315 W. Gorham St. In a phone interview from Chicago (she now lives in the suburbs with her family), Hopper said she wanted a book small enough that it could fit in somebody’s pocket. The book’s structure — a series of small, piquant vignettes that can be read in any order — is also ideal for the reader on the move.
“It’s tiny but hefty,” she said. “It’s a snack of a book.”
Hopper packs a lot of memories into 163 pages, mixing hilarious descriptions of Chicago's grubby charm (which she measures as “¼ nature, ¼ trash, ¼ industrial, ¼ gleaming industrial condos”) with breathless accounts of her and her friends’ exploits, going to house parties, seeing bands, devouring books and movies and especially music.
The writing feels immediate, as if it were jotted down right after Hopper got home from one of her urban adventures. About 80 percent of the book comes from writing she did at the time.
“Any new writing came in through the editing process as I was clarifying things,” she said. “Some of it existed as parts of blogs that I had, or fanzines that I made. Very little of it is older, wizened adult me editing stuff out for self-protection. I really wanted it to illuminate that space and time pretty specifically.”
Hopper wanted to avoid some of the clichés of the memoir — no big epiphanies or “after this, nothing was ever the same” moments. The chapters are loosely organized around some themes like “friends,” “bands,” “Chicago,” but are presented out of chronological order.
“I didn’t want to write something that was a clean A to B arc where at the end, ‘Look I’m a writer and I have a book!’ That, to me, is too pat and kind of cute. I wanted it to be sort of a mood,” she said.
Even though “Night Moves” takes place only a decade or so ago, it seems a lifetime away in terms of the Chicago scene it depicts. The cheap apartments that Hopper wrangled for herself have been razed and replaced by high-end condos. The MySpace pages and paper flyers of the bands she saw are gone. And people no longer use their cell phones just to phone other people.
“It felt valuable to capture this space and time,” Hopper said. “I think the book highlights the exact moment before the total ubiquity of everybody having smartphones. You have people showing up at shows because of MySpace, and people showing up at shows who you don’t know. There’s this moment where technology is shifting.”
Hopper, who went on to become a senior editor at Pitchfork and published the accurately titled "The First Collection of Criticism By A Living Female Rock Critic" in 2015, said she doesn’t really feel nostalgic for those years, and is very happy with her life and career in 2018. But there is something compelling about the years when she was money-poor but time-rich, able to devote her life to her creative pursuits.
“I was doing a lot of things that really laid the groundwork for the career I have,” she said. “I didn’t go to college, and in some ways it was that space and time when I was dedicating myself so deeply to writing and reading and taking in so much culture.”
And even if the Ukrainian Village of her 20s and 30s doesn’t exist any more, Hopper said the city’s cultural heartbeat, which drew her there over 20 years ago, still thrums as loud as ever.
“The thing that really drew me here is that this a place where you can build things,” she said. “I’ve always been inspired by the writing that’s come from here, the poetry that’s come from here, the music that continues to come from here. There are decades and decades of really high-quality product from this city that inspires me greatly, regardless of whether the edifice of the city changes.”