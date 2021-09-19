Jennifer Rude Klett brings the flavor of Midwestern food writing to her first cookbook

The (other recipe is) “Provence-Meets-Wisconsin Roast Chicken with Baby Reds” ... if there’s one thing in the cookbook that could be the best recipe I could have ever developed ... that could be it. It uses lavender. Normally I don’t like a lot of floral things in cooking, but it calls for the smallest amount and some other French herbs. It’s a really good special occasion dinner. You can put it all in the oven, and when people come you just pull it out and you just receive all the accolades.

Q: There’s a recipe for Maple Bacon Popcorn. How was that developed?

A: I did a story on popcorn and I found out that I’m not the only one that likes popcorn for dinner sometimes. It’s bacon, butter, maple syrup, popcorn and salt. It is really a treat. It is definitely popcorn you can have for dinner. Maple syrup is one of those things that I was really impressed with. If you look at the number of recipes I have per chapter, the maple syrup chapter has five and that might be the most. Maple trees are more than just beautiful trees ... they provide this amazing source of food.

Q: In the cookbook you stress simplicity and to shy away from Internet recipes. Can you talk a little bit more about that, because I feel many people turn to the Internet for quick recipes.