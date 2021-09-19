Jennifer Rude Klett brings the flavor of Midwestern food writing to her first cookbook

Freelance writer and longtime home chef Jennifer Rude Klett says she’s learned something from every food article she’s ever written — whether about farm-raised beef or butter.
Her first cookbook, “Home Cooking Comeback: neighborly advice & 40 pleasing recipes from the farm kitchen of a Midwestern food journalist,” was published earlier this month. All of Klett’s recipes feature traditional Wisconsin ingredients in addition to advice for novice and seasoned cooks alike.
Q: Talk to me a little bit about your background. You freelance for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as a food writer. Have you always liked to cook as well?
A: The first time I wrote a food article was about how World War I changed our diet. I also wrote a book about that called “Alamo Doughboy.” I pitched that idea and (my editor) said “Sure, let’s make it a food article. Can you do some recipes too?” And I said “Sure!” That was 2015. I always loved to cook. There are so many things to write about in the state of Wisconsin.
Q: What made you want to write a cookbook?
A: The reason I did “Home Cooking Comeback’’ was because I sensed this sort of trend toward cooking at home. A lot of it was pandemic driven. I had done story after story ... where people kept saying the same things to me: Home has become much more important. Cooking at home addresses your basic, primal needs. Cooking at home provides some of the best memories you could possibly have in life. Home cooking always tastes better. A lot of the other reasons were really intensified over the last 18 months. People are looking to save money more than ever. Restaurants were closed. How long can you eat take out and how long can you eat gas station grub before you really start looking at things. (Cooking at home) improves health and boosts immunity.
Q: You divided the book by popular Wisconsin ingredients, including maple syrup, cranberries and butter. How did you choose what recipes to include?
A: A lot of times cookbooks are organized by appetizers, main courses etc. I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to focus on really solid Wisconsin ingredients that you can stock in your kitchen ... and all you need are these basic local treasures to make these wonderful meals. (These ingredients also) are topics I have written about somewhat recently. They also pertain to the recipes I really felt needed to be saved ... recipes I make all the time and they enable you to be super functional in the kitchen. Need a recipe for a quick weekday supper? It’s in there. No time or energy? Make this recipe and the leftovers only get better. There are special-occasion meals in there, too.
Q: I noticed more than one recipe seemed French-influenced with a Wisconsin twist?
A: I have to say, I’m not particularly into French cooking, but I have learned something from every single article that I’ve written. I think there’s probably two recipes (in the cookbook that are French-influenced). “Beef Burgundy For the Rest of Us” (is one). I was so enthusiastic about making it after seeing the movie “Julie and Julia,” and then I read the recipe. I thought, “Let’s get real here. What can I do and repeat on a regular basis?”
The (other recipe is) “Provence-Meets-Wisconsin Roast Chicken with Baby Reds” ... if there’s one thing in the cookbook that could be the best recipe I could have ever developed ... that could be it. It uses lavender. Normally I don’t like a lot of floral things in cooking, but it calls for the smallest amount and some other French herbs. It’s a really good special occasion dinner. You can put it all in the oven, and when people come you just pull it out and you just receive all the accolades.
Q: There’s a recipe for Maple Bacon Popcorn. How was that developed?
A: I did a story on popcorn and I found out that I’m not the only one that likes popcorn for dinner sometimes. It’s bacon, butter, maple syrup, popcorn and salt. It is really a treat. It is definitely popcorn you can have for dinner. Maple syrup is one of those things that I was really impressed with. If you look at the number of recipes I have per chapter, the maple syrup chapter has five and that might be the most. Maple trees are more than just beautiful trees ... they provide this amazing source of food.
Q: In the cookbook you stress simplicity and to shy away from Internet recipes. Can you talk a little bit more about that, because I feel many people turn to the Internet for quick recipes.
A: The Internet can be a big time suck. When you’re looking for something tried and true the Internet is full of click bait ... and they just want you to click on a recipe and then realize the recipe is probably not up to snuff. It calls for too much sugar, or is too complicated or needs a specialty pan. I think there’s a lot of recipes out there that aren’t really vetted. I’ve found the best recipes are ones I’ve eaten that other people have made and they share their recipes.
Q: Is there anything specific you hope people take away from your cookbook?
A: I wrote the cookbook with a number of different audiences in mind (including) someone who was just starting out. I think the curated collection of tested recipes is going to give people the confidence to keep on home cooking. I think people are going to be very happy with the memories that they are going to create. Cooking is such an incredible form of self care and care for others.