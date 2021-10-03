Jarrett Adams tells the story of his redemption in a Wisconsin prison

“Redeeming Justice: From Defendant to Defender, My Fight for Equity on Both Sides of a Broken System” is a riveting and hard-to-read account of Jarrett Adams and his time spent falsely incarcerated for rape.
Adams grew up on Chicago’s South Side, and as the neighborhood deteriorated, his mother moved his family around a lot — trying to stay ahead of the changing neighborhoods. When he was 17, Adams and two friends drove to UW-Whitewater for a party where they met a white woman who later accused them of rape. Adams was sentenced to three decades in prison.
“Redeeming Justice” is his story of his time in the Wisconsin prison system, how he survived, how he was freed, and his life now working as an attorney. Adams is one of several authors featured in an in-person event at the Wisconsin Book Festival this fall.
Q: How do you describe the book?
A: The book is a bird’s-eye view of how we got to mass incarceration with close to 1 million men of color incarcerated.
Q: What has it been like writing this memoir, having to relive that part of your life?
A: I don’t know how to really put it into words. You don’t get a chance to see how long the journey has been … until you sit down and you talk about it. You realize how close a call everything was. You look at the situation and you say to yourself, you’re still touched by it. I wrote the book also for this very reason: Now that I’m practicing law, I realize I can’t represent everyone. I can’t represent every kid that was Jarrett Adams. The best way to table this is to inspire the next generation. You don’t have to set your goals to be a ballplayer or a rapper.
Q: When did you start writing “Redeeming Justice” and how did that work?
A: I put this (book) together two years ago, but I started to write it throughout my journey. That’s how I was able to vividly remember certain things, certain details. When I got with a publisher, (they said) we know you’re a lawyer, we know you want to write this yourself, but this is different writing (than what you’re used to, being a lawyer). I had one of the best editors.
Q: While in jail you started reading legal cases and were particularly moved by Brown v. Board of Education. Did that case serve as an inspiration for you to keep fighting against your own incarceration?
A: It did. Not only the case, but the man behind the case, Thurgood Marshall. He said: “Sometimes you have to do what is right and let the law catch up.” There’s no truer statement than that. In this society we have way too many prosecutors who believe their only job is to get incarcerations. They don’t believe the justice system includes righting wrongful convictions. That is one of the biggest things that I made sure came out of the book.
Q: When did you know you wanted to become a lawyer?
A: The profession chose me early on. I was one of the last ones to get the memo. When I came in (to jail) they did these little performance tests. My reading comprehension was just off the charts. That’s when they set me up to be a tutor. Then that put me in the law library, where I was helping people. When I started to get to know folks … (I saw) you can be born into a messed up crime-ridden home and neighborhood and do all the right things and still be jammed up.
Q: What was it like to eventually work for the Innocence Project — the organization that helped free you?
A: I got done with law school, and I did a judicial law clerk fellowship in the same circuit court that overturned my conviction. I kept coming across cases where people were trying to get out just like I was. I knew I needed to go where I started.
Q: What are you doing now?
A: My firm right now, we do a lot of civil law. I take a third of my firm’s winnings every year and invest in pro-bono cases. We operate a smaller innocence project. It gives people the opportunity to see how they can help. We take on cases that allow us to set precedent that sets case law. If someone is convicted on a false confession there should be a law in Wisconsin (protecting them). We advocate economic justice at the legislative level to address the compensation problem in Wisconsin.
Q: You talk about how books were always an important part of your life, both growing up and in jail. Does reading continue to be important to you?
A: It just seems like you’re always working. (People ask) “What do you do to relax?” I relax with good books. I come from the school of thought that the brain is also a muscle and how to exercise the brain? You read.
Q: What do you hope people take away from your book?
A: I hope that people are able to learn that we have a system that is not working right and hasn’t been working right for years. The quicker we stop the banter and politics about it and start to apply reasonable legislation and quick resolution to the gaps and problems, the better off we all will be. The pandemic, for the briefest moments, made humanity care about family in a way that we’ve never seen. Everyone understood that (COVID-19) was an unhealthy thing that has no preference on who it attacks. That’s exactly how we need to address the criminal justice system. It is not only Black and brown people committing crimes. When are we going to work on a vaccine for the pandemic that is the criminal justice system?