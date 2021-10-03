Jarrett Adams tells the story of his redemption in a Wisconsin prison

Q: When did you start writing “Redeeming Justice” and how did that work?

A: I put this (book) together two years ago, but I started to write it throughout my journey. That’s how I was able to vividly remember certain things, certain details. When I got with a publisher, (they said) we know you’re a lawyer, we know you want to write this yourself, but this is different writing (than what you’re used to, being a lawyer). I had one of the best editors.

Q: While in jail you started reading legal cases and were particularly moved by Brown v. Board of Education. Did that case serve as an inspiration for you to keep fighting against your own incarceration?

A: It did. Not only the case, but the man behind the case, Thurgood Marshall. He said: “Sometimes you have to do what is right and let the law catch up.” There’s no truer statement than that. In this society we have way too many prosecutors who believe their only job is to get incarcerations. They don’t believe the justice system includes righting wrongful convictions. That is one of the biggest things that I made sure came out of the book.

Q: When did you know you wanted to become a lawyer?