Pulitzer Prize-winner David Maraniss has written about everyone from Bill Clinton to Vince Lombardi, “researching the lives of strangers until they became familiar to me.”
In his latest book, “A Good American Family,” the part-time Madisonian researches a subject that was familiar from the start: his father, Elliott Maraniss (former Capital Times editor), and his involvement in communism during the 1950s McCarthy era and the Red Scare.
In the book’s first chapter, David Maraniss says, “I wondered — and worried — whether by the end my father would be more of a stranger to me.” Instead, “I emerged with a clearer appreciation of the contradictions and imperfections of the American story — and with a better understanding of my father, our family and its secrets, and of myself.”
Q: “A Good American Family” is about your parents’ — specifically your father’s — involvement in the Red Scare. He was named as a communist and testified in front of the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1952. To me, this book is a detailed look at that period in history and what people at many different places in society were thinking and feeling. But it’s also about family dynamics, secrets and resolution. Was writing this book cathartic?
A: Yes, it was cathartic. When I found my father’s statement in the (National) Archives … until that moment I didn’t fully put myself in his shoes to what he fully endured. The whole process was more meaningful than I thought it would be. Both on a personal level and on a political and cultural level. (Writing this book) took me to a place I hadn’t been before. I’ve also found that even though my story is specific, people tend to read it sort of imposing their own family story into what they’re reading. A lot of people have written me … their family might have had secrets in the past, or difficult times they overcame, and they can relate to the book on that level as well.
Q: At the end of the book you talk about what sparked your interest in writing about your dad’s involvement in the Red Scare. How long had you wanted to write this book and what made you put pen to paper?
A: Long ago, in the late 1980s, I thought I might write a novel about our year in Iowa (before we moved) and were saved in Madison. But I’m a nonfiction guy and the novel was pathetic. (Writing about the Red Scare) was an embryonic thought. (But) that’s when I probably started thinking about it. My father, I interviewed him for that (novel) and it didn’t really go anywhere … he didn’t really want to talk about it. I knew I couldn’t really write anything until he was gone.
Q: Throughout the book I was struck by its awesome level of detail. What type of research did you do and how long did the research and writing take?
A: I started it in 2015. My books usually take 3 to 3.5 years, that’s what this one took. I research and report for the first year and a half. I will continue reporting to the very last day of writing because there are always holes to fill. I love research. There are so many aspects of gathering the documents. First I filed the FBI file request on my father. It took about a year for the first batch to come in. I visited about 12 to 13 archives. I was lucky in one sense … while I was researching the book the Bentley Historical Library (at the University of Michigan) digitized the whole backlog of Michigan daily newspapers. I would punch in my dad’s name … up would come 250 stories by him or about him.
Q: One thing I noticed while reading “A Good American Family” was the extent to which official government records and newspaper accounts of the same events and hearings differed. Was this surprising to you?
A: I had written a book about the Vietnam era and dealt with official records for a specific battle and how that differed from the media accounts and how neither one of them was accurate. The whole process of using documents in the end needs to be common sense and ... triangulated with interviews, newspaper clippings and primary sources.
Q: Why do you feel this book, and its story of the Red Scare, is so important today?
A: The most obvious, is that on a political level there are echoes of then to now – the use of fear as a political weapon, the demonization of specific groups to a political purpose, the question who and what is American, what does patriotism mean? The ability of the government to disrupt and destroy lives. All of those issues are as relevant as ever. I don’t preach in the book, it’s up to the reader to see the parallels, but they’re there.
Q: Your father, Elliott Maraniss, died in 2004 at the age of 86. You talk in the book about how he rarely, if ever, talked about his involvement in the Red Scare; certainly not during his years in Madison and his tenure at the Capital Times. If you could go back in time and ask him one follow-up question, what would it be?
A: Two things: One is, how did you manage to keep your optimism through all of that? (And) when did you start to realize that what you believed in was turning in an ugly direction?
Q: What is your next project?
A: It’s going to be a full-scale biography of Jim Thorpe. (Thorp was the first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal. He also played major league baseball and professional football.) I’m going to write about him from the perspective of the Native American experience in the United States.
Q: Anything you want readers to know about “A Good American Family” that we haven’t talked about?
A: I want Madison to know that city saved us and I’ll never forgot that. That’s one of the reasons that I try to give back to Madison so much.