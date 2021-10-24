Giannis Antetokounmpo's improbable rise captured in new book finished before Bucks championship

Q: Giannis is so humble, was it hard to get him to talk about himself?

A: He wanted to talk about his brothers during the interview. I think that’s also why in the book you see pages just about the brothers, because I know that’s the most important thing to him. He is a reluctant superstar. I think what was more valuable than the time I spent talking with him is watching him interact with his brother.

Q: What was one of the most challenging things about writing about this sudden superstar?

A: Number one, a lot isn’t known about him. The entire backstory was unknown. You can’t Google “Giannis’ childhood friends.” Being the first to really embark on this territory was really challenging. (Some know) he sold trinkets on the streets (of Athens). There is a really sanitized version of Giannis’ story and it’s framed as a feel-good tale (that) everyone loved him and helped him. The truth was a lot more sinister and he faced a lot more racism. The hard part was Giannis, as well as people in Greece, are really reluctant to talk about that. I knew of course there is racism in Europe as there is everywhere. I didn’t know the extent of it in Greece. I didn’t know their rule of birthright citizenship. You can’t write a biography about Giannis without writing about those things.