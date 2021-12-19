From Garth Brooks to Willie Nelson, country music stars feature in Tom Alesia's new book

Madison author and former Wisconsin State Journal entertainment writer Tom Alesia knows not everyone likes country music.
But, “if people can go beyond what’s the most popular hit, if they dig a little deeper ... I think they will be amazed and thrilled,” said Alesia, who is offering readers just that in his book “Then Garth Became Elvis: A Country Music Writer’s Journey with the Stars, 1985-2010.” More than 125 acts are featured in his collection, which was published this fall, including everyone from Willie Nelson to Wynonna Judd.
Alesia said the connection between the singer and the fans is greater in country music, more so than rock or any other genre. “They have to be of the people, that makes them more accessible ... and more willing to do interviews.”
Q: You have a long history with journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal. How long have you been writing about music? What are you doing now?
A: I went to Indiana University and grew up literally just a couple miles from O’Hare Airport in Chicago. It was very city. Country music was absolutely the farthest thing (for me) ... until I was 18. Suddenly I was opening up to a radio station that’s playing Lyle Lovett, k.d. lang. Wow, did that appeal to me. After that I worked briefly in Wausau and then I did 3½ years with Copley News Service in Springfield, Illinois. Then I came to Madison and was at the Capital Times and the State Journal for about 17 years. I worked in nonprofits for a while and for the last six years now I’ve been a teaching assistant in the English classes in a suburban middle school.
Q: How long have you wanted to write this book?
A: The idea (started) in the back of my mind probably about four years ago from wanting to put together a website, tomwriteturns.com. (I’ve told students) I’ve interviewed Ozzy Osbourne and they’re like, “Really, are you serious?” It would take me forever to find the story. I put together the website (of my articles) and in doing that one of the things that I found was ... a 2004 interview with Wynonna Judd. I was amazed at how honest and fascinating her answers were. She was one of the most open superstars that I had dealt with. I realized I had as many as 2,000 or more (interviews) specifically on country music. There were very few books that had been written about country music post-1985. The old-time country has been covered and there are several legends who are in the book, but still, there are acts that are still selling out arenas. As they were on their way up they stopped in Madison ... and always willing to do a pretty lengthy interview. When I pieced those together ... I knew right away I had something here.
Q: What was the process for collecting all these articles?
A: I printed out what I had and then literally started to (spread the articles) across the floor. I had my floor covered with stories. I just kept trying to mold them into something ... what can tie them together? There was no doubt, there was one person who reigned above, that’s Garth Brooks. Looking back I realized I had interviewed him a number of times in the early years.
Q: How did you decide who to feature in the book?
A: I didn’t want it to just be contemporary country stars. There are people who aren’t on the country radio charts, like Alison Krauss, Neko Case and Jeff Tweedy, (but) certainly had a lot of country influence. Winnowing it down was quite an experience. The oddest person to ever be in a country music book is former lead singer of Skid Row Sebastian Bach. Carrie Underwood did a cover of Skid Row’s “I Remember You.” The good stuff really did rise up pretty easily. It was a matter of chipping away, trying to piece together what worked with other things. I’d love to do a Volume 2. It’s there.
Q: Is it surprising to think of how accessible musicians used to be to lengthy interviews?
A: It’s so different now than it was in mid-90s, even early 2000s. Acts that came to town almost automatically were available for a phone interview. They had to. That was their one chance to get publicity. As a result, Kenny Chesney in 1995 was more than willing to talk for an hour on the phone before he played his first show at the Coliseum in Madison. The access was just unbelievable. Now, they’re not hiding, every act is wise enough to use social media to release whatever they need and promote them. That’s unfortunate in some ways, but good in others.
Q: What other interviews stand out?
A: Without a doubt, the most unprepared person to become a superstar was Billy Ray Cyrus. I was working in Springfield at that time, he was playing a show right as “Achy Breaky Heart” was exploding. Nowadays you would know (how popular your song is) solely by social media. Of course he knew he was doing well, but to see 14,000 people come out to a concert ... he was bug-eyed and to a degree even startled. It was amazing then to watch him and to see the reaction from the crowd. He is the last act that I got a press release from that was typed on a manual typewriter.
Q: Why is Garth Brooks so important to the genre of country music?
A: Garth exploded so fast. It’s unbelievable because in 1990 he was unknown and today, in the last decade, he’s the number two most-selling artist in the world. He’s behind the Beatles. He is still able to sell out stadiums. He has a phenomenal fan base. He led the way to having country shows being a lot looser than they were and a lot more similar to rock shows.
Q: What else are you writing?
A: I’m readying the last draft of a book set (to publish) in March. It’s a biography about Dave Bancroft who lived in Superior. He joined the (National Baseball) Hall of Fame in 1971 and died in 1972. (It will be published) 100 years from the time he played in his fourth and last World Series.