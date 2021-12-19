From Garth Brooks to Willie Nelson, country music stars feature in Tom Alesia's new book

A: The idea (started) in the back of my mind probably about four years ago from wanting to put together a website, tomwriteturns.com. (I’ve told students) I’ve interviewed Ozzy Osbourne and they’re like, “Really, are you serious?” It would take me forever to find the story. I put together the website (of my articles) and in doing that one of the things that I found was ... a 2004 interview with Wynonna Judd. I was amazed at how honest and fascinating her answers were. She was one of the most open superstars that I had dealt with. I realized I had as many as 2,000 or more (interviews) specifically on country music. There were very few books that had been written about country music post-1985. The old-time country has been covered and there are several legends who are in the book, but still, there are acts that are still selling out arenas. As they were on their way up they stopped in Madison ... and always willing to do a pretty lengthy interview. When I pieced those together ... I knew right away I had something here.