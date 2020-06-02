For author Christina Clancy, there's no place like 'The Second Home'

Clancy first approached the book through a character like Poppy, who was inspired by a nomadic bartender she met in the Bahamas who was forever traveling the world and surfing. That might sound like a dream life for some, but for Clancy, not having a place to call home sounded like a tragedy.

She initially approached the book with the idea of writing it in the first person, but jettisoned that for a third-person perspective. She alternates focus among the three siblings from one chapter to the next.

“I like being able to have a narrator help the reader see what the characters were going through,” she said. “And it's fun when when you write those different perspectives. You can choose based on the mood you're in that day, which character you see like dealing with.”

Clancy developed an affection for all three characters, so much so that it was hard to put them through the emotional wringer.

“I like my characters and I don't like them getting into trouble,” she said. “So it's hard. And the sections where they are getting into trouble, I find myself like going to the kitchen to get some carrots, you know, making another pot of coffee, like anything to avoid writing that scene.”