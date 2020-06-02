For author Christina Clancy, there's no place like 'The Second Home'

When Christina Clancy was a kid, she hated “Star Trek.”
It wasn’t that she didn’t like science fiction or Klingons or anything like that. It was the idea of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise being stuck in outer space, forever voyaging. A five-year mission? No, thank you.
“I always wanted them to just land that spaceship and get a good night’s sleep,” the Madison author said in a phone interview from her family’s cottage in East Troy.
Clancy’s deep connection with being home is felt on every page of her first novel, “The Second Home,” published on June 2 by St. Martin’s Press. In fact, the first character the reader really gets to know in the prologue is an old summer house on Cape Cod, lovingly described by Clancy down to the “chipped wineglass left in the sink” and the “sloppily folded beach towels.”
That home symbolizes the bond that held three Milwaukee siblings together as children, as well as the tensions that kept them estranged as adults. Ann, the no-nonsense older sister, has returned to the house to sell it after their parents’ death. For years she has had little contact with her freewheeling younger sister Poppy, and no contact at all with their adopted brother Michael.
The first half of the book flashes back 20 years, to when the trio were close-knit teenagers, and shows what happened to splinter their relationship. The second half returns to the present as the siblings finally reunite at the house, and long-buried secrets are revealed.
Clancy will talk about the book in conversation with author Ann Garvin for a Crowdcast virtual event with Mystery to Me bookstore at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
The book has been a long time coming for Clancy, a Milwaukee native who has lived in Madison for the last seven years and teaches at Beloit College. She finished the book a couple of years ago, and has been impressed to see how much work, and how many people, are involved in the creation of a book.
“It just amazes me how much work goes into releasing a book, and a making a book, and having the publicity, and getting the booksellers involved,” she said. “I think when people complain about the price of a book, they don’t really realize that it’s so much work. Many people are involved. It feels like this big, tremendous group effort.”
Clancy first approached the book through a character like Poppy, who was inspired by a nomadic bartender she met in the Bahamas who was forever traveling the world and surfing. That might sound like a dream life for some, but for Clancy, not having a place to call home sounded like a tragedy.
She initially approached the book with the idea of writing it in the first person, but jettisoned that for a third-person perspective. She alternates focus among the three siblings from one chapter to the next.
“I like being able to have a narrator help the reader see what the characters were going through,” she said. “And it's fun when when you write those different perspectives. You can choose based on the mood you're in that day, which character you see like dealing with.”
Clancy developed an affection for all three characters, so much so that it was hard to put them through the emotional wringer.
“I like my characters and I don't like them getting into trouble,” she said. “So it's hard. And the sections where they are getting into trouble, I find myself like going to the kitchen to get some carrots, you know, making another pot of coffee, like anything to avoid writing that scene.”
Even if they’ve never been to Cape Cod, Clancy thinks Wisconsin readers (who might have their own cabins up north) will respond to “The Second Home,” and how a vacation home can contain so much of a family’s history.
“Second homes are really interesting,” she said. “They’re both the problem and the solution for families when they change. They're great when things are copacetic with everyone. But when they're jointly owned or when other people have emotional investments in them they can become fraught with tension.”
Clancy has already finished her second novel, which is tentatively scheduled to be published next summer (although the coronavirus has scrambled the publishing world’s plans along with everyone else’s). It’s also a tale of memory involving a woman and a place — in this case, a woman who returns to Lake Geneva and the hotel where she was a Playboy Bunny decades earlier.
“My editor read it, and she sent me an email that said ‘The topic is so different, but it still feels like a Christina Clancy novel.’ I was so happy that she felt that way.”
