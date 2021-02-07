Emily St. John Mandel tells a ghost story about white-collar crime in 'The Glass Hotel'

Ghosts, white-collar crime and a cast of characters whose lives intertwine in various and unexpected ways are what await readers of author Emily St. John Mandel’s latest novel “The Glass Hotel.”
This is the Canadian novelist’s fifth book and follows her successful post-apocalyptic “Station 11.” Her latest book centers largely around two major events — a woman who goes missing at sea and the collapse of a Ponzi scheme. “The Glass Hotel” was published about a year ago and will be featured later this month during a Wisconsin Book Festival virtual event.
Q: “The Glass Hotel” seems to center around people who aren’t where they expect to be at certain parts of their lives — something I think a lot of people can relate to. How do you describe the book?
A: To be honest (describing the book) has been my challenge. With my previous book, “Station 11,” it was easy. It was about a post-apocalyptic traveling Shakespearean theater company. I think what I would say (about “The Glass Hotel”) is it’s a ghost story about white-collar crime. I see it being ultimately a story about responsibility, culpability and consequences. What are the stories we tell ourselves that may or may not be strictly accurate ... maybe to blunt that culpability a little bit?
I’ve seen this book described as “haunting” and so far I have to agree. This book is filled with ghosts, but not in the monster sense. What made you want to write about ghosts?
I don’t write from an outline. My original idea was to write about the lead-up and collapse of a Ponzi scheme. (At one point) I had written this pretty complex book whose themes couldn’t be really narrowed down. There were a lot of characters, a lot of jumps in time. In those moments ... I found myself thinking ... what could I do to pull it all together? I really liked the idea of thinking about the possibilities of what a ghost story could mean. We tend to think of it in narrow classical terms. (But) what if our lives are haunted by the lives we didn’t live? Who among us isn’t haunted by the thing we wish we did or the thing we wish we hadn’t said?
What sparked your interest in Ponzi schemes?
I have to stress that every character in this book was completely fictional. I was fascinated by the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme. I was fascinated by the scale of that crime. That crime required a staff. People don’t always realize that six or seven of Madoff’s staffers went to prison. I was just thinking about how much craziness and intensity (there is in the idea) of going to work in the morning (knowing that you are) perpetuating a massive crime. That was the point of my fascination.
This novel goes in a lot of directions, yet the characters all somehow intersect. Did you have a clear vision of the book before you started writing or did the twists and turns come during the writing process?
I would not say I had a clear vision. I actually wound up writing the book three times and structuring the book in different ways (each time, varying) the character intersections and the timeline. It was a bit of a marathon. (Writing “The Glass Hotel”) took five years. “Station 11” took half that long. That had been my average (for novel-writing) for a while.
Why do you think it took so much longer?
I was on a promotional tour for “Station 11,” which was wonderful, but also super hard to write (during that time). Then I had a baby after the tour ended. I think it was also just difficult to follow “Station 11,” which is an incredibly lucky problem to have. There was a sense of self-imposed pressure.
I loved the part in the book — about halfway through — when the main character, Vincent, receives a video camera from her grandma who tells her that sometimes life is easier to deal with while looking through a lens. Vincent continues to use the video camera throughout the novel. How did that come about?
That was a personal experience. I had a difficult breakup in my 20s. Who didn’t? I turned to photography and used the lens as a shield. It’s a way of filtering the world in a literal way.
Who is your favorite character in the book?
I really liked Vincent. I really kind of felt for her because she didn’t have a ton of ... ambition. She’s really smart and very self-possessed and self-directed in a way. I really liked writing her. I also liked Leon (who also was) a tiny character in “Station 11.” He’s a fundamentally good character.
Why did you decide to have crossover characters?
I just become attached to characters sometimes. I just wanted to bring him back.
This book came out in March as people across the country were beginning to go into lockdown due to COVID-19. How did the pandemic affect the release of “The Glass Hotel?”
It was a very strange time to publish a book. It was really on the edge. A book published a month earlier would have gotten a full (book) tour. I have been so incredibly impressed by my publisher — and just publishing in general. It turns out you can publish books in a robust way without even going into the office.
What kind of response have you gotten in the year since the book has been out?
I (still) hear a lot about “Station 11.” (The response about) “The Glass Hotel” has been mostly positive. I try to not spend too much time on Twitter. “The Glass Hotel” is a weirder book. The response has mostly been lovely.
What are you working on now?
A TV adaptation of “The Glass Hotel.” (I am) trying to write a new story that stays true to the original. Parts of the plot are quite different from the book, but the key points are more or less there. It’s fun. It gives me a lot more understanding and empathy as a writer and viewer (of movie and television writing). Everyone who reads a book, then sees the movie adaptation, (often remarks) “that it’s totally different from the book!” (Now I realize) yeah, because it needs to be.