'Eco-detective' writer Donna Leon to visit Madison

Donna Leon’s 29th Guido Brunetti novel continues to tackle tough issues about ecology, while taking readers into another mystery set in Venice, where the writer lived for many years.
Leon, who now divides her time between Switzerland and Venice, is making a rare trip to the United States to promote her new book “Trace Elements,” with a stop in Madison as part of the Wisconsin Book Festival’s spring events.
Q: After writing 29 mysteries involving your main character, detective Guido Brunetti, I’m wondering if this character feels like a constant companion. Are you often thinking of him — what mystery he might solve next?
A: I think about social or political or criminal problems in Italy, not necessarily in conjunction with the books, because I don’t plan them. I begin with a scene and the book pretty much takes over and tells me where to go.
Q: How long do your books typically take to write?
A: Eight to nine months. The whole (publishing) process takes close to a year.
Q: You were born in New Jersey, but moved to Venice 50 years ago, and now you divide your time between Venice and Switzerland. What inspires you about Venice?
A: I went there for the first time in 1968 and it was spectacularly beautiful, but nothing special. It (became special after becoming close friends with two people in Venice) and I picked up on their feelings. It felt almost normal to me to be surrounded by this extraordinary beauty. However, I would never choose to live there now. I go back at least once a month for a week or so. The numbers speak for themselves. There are 54,000 residents (in Venice) and each year there are between 30 and 33 million tourists. There are times in the summer when it’s almost impossible to cross the city. The tourists, understandably, and justifiably, want to stop and look at things, but there are those of us (who) just want to buy cheese and go home.
Q: You also have a home in Zurich and one in rural Switzerland. What drew you to that country?.
A: I’ve always loved Switzerland and have lived there 10 years. My residence is in a small country village of 150 people in the mountains. It’s very restful, there’s no stress and it’s all beautiful. I still, very much, look forward to going back to Venice ... I have to keep in touch with my friends and what’s happening in the city. (Although) I do read the newspapers every day and I’m aware of what going on.
Q: When was the last time you were in the United States? Are you looking forward to the visit?
A: In the last 10 years, I’ve been there three times. I’m looking forward to it, I like my publisher very much, but this time I told them I would come on a book tour under one condition: We go to the Metropolitan Opera to see Joyce DiDonato play the lead role in Handel’s “Agrippina.” I’ve known Joyce for 20 years or so. I knew her when she was a young singer and I’ve watched her turn into the best singer I’ve ever heard. Handel is, I think, the greatest composer. I know the production and I know the other singers. I’m prepared for a feast because Joyce, I think, is unbeatable.
Q: In your novels, detective Brunetti is not your average hard-living police detective, and I read somewhere that you said you wanted to write a main character that you could like. How do you describe Brunetti?
A: When I set out to do this, it was pretty much a joke. I had a conversation with a musician friend and we talked about killing a conductor and I thought, “Oh, what a great idea (for a book).” I wrote a murder mystery and two years later I sent it to an editor and became published. But while I was writing the book I had some sense to realize it would take some time. I realized that if I were going to have a protagonist, it would have to be someone I liked. Someone I could stand spending nine months with. I made him, I think, a believable man, intelligent, happily married, widely read. That is the kind of person I would want to spend time with.
Q: How has he changed over the last 29 books?
A: He has become more somber and I think people become more somber as they age. I find him an interesting person. I always found those hard-boiled detectives ... repugnant. I find that so many of the supposed heroes of crime fiction ... I couldn’t imagine eating with them. Most of them have no life other than investigating crime. In the Burnetti books he has a life and a job.
Q: You have been described as an eco-detective writer, meaning many of your mysteries center around an ecological issue. In “Trace Elements,” a character who worked in the field collecting samples of contamination for a company that measures the cleanliness of Venice’s water supply dies in a mysterious motorcycle accident. How has this been an effective way to fight for the environment?
A: I am a fanatic on this subject. We, the people on the planet, have one problem ... not who’s going to be elected here or there ... it’s the environment. In the past (people have had) the plea of ignorance, (but) now we know. We can calculate what the footprint of any Uber ride is. I think it is time for us to blow the whistle on ourselves. I think the awareness ... those of us who are alive now can continue to live like this for a while, but after a certain number of years people will not be able to live like we do. We consume too much. Yet we live in a culture that’s always telling us to consume more. Everyone has to be pro-more, and I’m not pro-more, I’m pro-less. I really think this is a problem that needs to be addressed and it’s not. Young people ... are beginning to realize what’s going on and I think they’re beginning to be very worried.
Q: How has this fanaticism translated into your books?
A: The books are increasingly ecological. I realize the risk of that, because people might not be interested in that world. But the books more and more insist they be ecological. Italy, certainly, gives a daily banquet of subjects to write about in terms of the ecology.
Q: Is it true that your novels have never been translated into Italian? Why?
A: They haven’t been, and they won’t be. Not because I’m worried about what I’m saying. I just don’t like the hoopla of being a celebrity. When I lived in Italy I decided it would be much better not to be known and I think it was a very wise decision.
Q: What do you plan to discuss during your book events in North America?
A: I never know. I’m a loose cannon. It depends on what people ask. I talk a little about the current book and past books and ask people what they’re curious about. Sometimes it provokes interesting conversation.
Q: Have you ever been to Madison?
A: No, I confess, the last time they sent me somewhere ... Milwaukee ... I had to look at a map. It’s been 50 years (since I lived in the United States) and I always lived on the East Coast. (However) it doesn’t matter what city it is, all the bookstores have books in English. There are two enormous joys (with visiting North America). One, I get to speak to native speakers of English. In Zurich, I participate in conversation in my baby-German or in my adult Italian. In Venice, I have one American friend and one British. When I find people who are native speakers of the language ... it’s so thrilling. People instantly get the jokes.