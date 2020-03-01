'Eco-detective' writer Donna Leon to visit Madison

A: I am a fanatic on this subject. We, the people on the planet, have one problem ... not who’s going to be elected here or there ... it’s the environment. In the past (people have had) the plea of ignorance, (but) now we know. We can calculate what the footprint of any Uber ride is. I think it is time for us to blow the whistle on ourselves. I think the awareness ... those of us who are alive now can continue to live like this for a while, but after a certain number of years people will not be able to live like we do. We consume too much. Yet we live in a culture that’s always telling us to consume more. Everyone has to be pro-more, and I’m not pro-more, I’m pro-less. I really think this is a problem that needs to be addressed and it’s not. Young people ... are beginning to realize what’s going on and I think they’re beginning to be very worried.