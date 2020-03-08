Doug Bradley's encore performance

Doug Bradley’s “Who’ll Stop the Rain: Respect, Remembrance and Reconciliation in Post-Vietnam America” is very much an encore piece. He and writing partner Craig Werner spent more than 10 years writing the book “We Got to Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War” and then took another 26 months touring and promoting it from 2015 to 2017.
It was during these music-infused book events, which embodied more of a rock concert/sermon feel with Vietnam veterans, that Bradley, who lives in Madison and is himself a Vietnam veteran, realized the people affected by the Vietnam War still had much more to say.
“Who’ll Stop the Rain” came out in hardcover in early December and will be available in paperback Tuesday.
Q: You explain in “Who’ll Stop the Rain” that you were compelled to write the book once your expansive tour for “We Got to Get Out of This Place” ended. This wasn’t something you had planned to write?
A: No, not at all. What we found during these (book tour) presentations ... somebody would share something they had never shared before. Everybody would listen, sometimes there would be tears. There was this whole notion that what’s going on here is different than what we originally (wrote about). “We Got to Get Out of This Place” was the call and the response was “there’s more work to be done.”
Q: How was “Who’ll Stop the Rain” different to write than your previous book? Did you write it more quickly?
A: Very different. It came a little more quickly. It came with this rush and emotion that Craig and I got from the audiences. (The stories told in the book) helped me go through a lot of stuff I hadn’t gone back to think about when it came to my own time in Vietnam.
Q: In this book you describe the intimate interaction you had with veterans during the book tour events, where you played iconic songs, like Otis Redding’s “Dock of the Bay,” Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” and of course Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Who’ll Stop the Rain” to make a connection. Why was that important?
A: Music is a great way to teach, to talk, to listen, to inform, to respect. Hopefully it will be the same with this book. (The audience connection during the first book tour) was so organic and totally fed into this book. Craig and I had spent 10 years working on our book, and what pushed us to get it out is that Vietnam vets are dying. We need to get the message out to as many people as we can. We did not want this to sit on the shelf. There’s still way too much healing that needs to happen related to that war, and that led to the 26 months for the book tour. And to “Who’ll Stop the Rain.”
Q: How long into that more than two-year tour did you know you needed to write another book?
A: I’m always writing (but) I had no idea it was going to be this. The Twin Cities 2017 presentation — that’s where it all came together. We were in that studio with this incredible live band. It was powerful. We sold out two shows of 250 people. (I realized) OK, it’s the end of the tour, but it’s the beginning of something else.
Q: In the book, you ask if society can bring healing and understanding about the Vietnam War. Do you think this is possible?
A: When I sign copies of the book ... what I say is ... “Let’s stop the rain.” I’m discouraged, but I haven’t given up. I’m discouraged because in my estimation Vietnam is America’s second civil war. I think it created division and separation and recriminations in society that should not have happened. And even though we thank our soldiers and stand up (to salute them) at halftime, young men and women today are having the same difficulties that Vietnam vets did. They’re struggling to get back into society.
Q: Aside from the music and songs in your books, what other music do you find yourself listening to?
A: I’m finding, maybe the older I get, when I am just trying to write and be thoughtful ... I listen to a lot of jazz. Mainly the old greats, like Miles Davis, John Coltrane. My kids, they’re music lovers ... music is really a rallying point and they constantly keep me up-to-date on new stuff. Music is one of these wonderful connective things that we’ve got and can share. That was never more obvious than during the Vietnam era.
Q: What are you writing now?
A: When I’m not doing something for any of the books, I would write these pieces around a song and moment in my life. So now I’m doing a memoir called “Tracks of My Years,” taken from the song. I’ve been (writing it) on and off for about 10 years. If it never gets done, it will be done when I’m done.