Door County mystery saga culminates in Wisconsin author's seventh entry

The final installment in Wisconsin author Patricia Skalka’s David Cubiak Door County mystery series will be published later this month, bringing the seven-book mystery saga to a close.

Throughout the series, Cubiak, the main character and sheriff of Door County, has solved a litany of crimes and murders all while dealing with demons of his own. The final book brings his story full-circle while presenting readers with one last mystery set on the picturesque peninsula.

Skalka will discuss the book, “Death Casts a Shadow,” during an event at Mystery to Me later this month.

Q: “Death Casts a Shadow” is your seventh and final novel in the Dave Cubiak series. Was writing this book different knowing it was your last using these characters?

A: Ending the series was a bittersweet and difficult decision. Over the course of writing the books, Cubiak became very real to me, and I was always aware of the fact that I was saying “goodbye” to him. Even now, thinking about it, I wonder, “Gosh, what’s he doing?” But it was time. Cubiak’s journey was over. From the start I knew that the series was going to function on two levels — two story arcs. Each book would have a different murder or mystery to be solved, but the overriding story arc through the whole series was going to be Cubiak’s journey of personal redemption. I also knew the last book would be set in winter. That just seemed appropriate.

Q: Could you give the readers a brief overview of what the character Cubiak has been struggling with throughout the series?

A: In this book, Cubiak returns to Chicago, the city where he grew up and where he tragically lost his first wife and daughter. He’s going there with his son, Joey. It’s the first time they’ve been there together and he’s uncertain how much of his past to share. Ultimately, he takes Joey on a quick journey of his life that culminates at the scene of the fatal accident. It’s a moment of truth. Up until then the boy, now 13, knew the basic facts about his father’s earlier life, but for the first time Cubiak shares the heartbreak of loss and his struggle to go on. It’s a moment of real bonding between father and son. Joey, at some level, will understand that his father is entrusting him with intimate personal knowledge and what it is like to have to face the responsibility, guilt and pain of overwhelming loss. Cubiak has to trust that his son is mature enough to handle this.

Q: You talked about the two arcs, and in “Death Casts a Shadow,” Cubiak seems to be fighting a lot of his own demons — in addition to solving the murder. Did you intentionally write it that way?

A: Definitely. Each of the seven books in the series functions on two levels. One concerns the mystery plot — the who-done-it part of the story — and follows the steps that Cubiak takes to solve the puzzle and reveal the culprit or killer. The other follows his emotional journey through life. In the opening scene of “Death Stalks Door County,” the first book in the series, Cubiak feels that he has failed everyone and is overcome with despair and shame. In each book, he heals a bit more, and sometimes backslides. But in the final moments of “Death Casts a Shadow,” we see a man who is finally at peace with himself and with life.

Q: The other arc in the book — a character dies, or is murdered, while holding a Frederic Remington bronze statue. Why did you decide to feature this piece of art?

A: I’ve always been fascinated by bronzes. I have no artistic talent, and the notion that a person can create something like that intrigues me. How do you make something so solid and tangible and make it look so delicate? I’ve seen examples of the Remingtons at the Chicago Art Institute. They’re fierce and fragile. In the story I needed to have something of value that this grandfather started to collect, and wondered what would appeal to someone who was sort of a robber baron. I wanted his collection to have a sort of masculine feel to it and thought the Remington bronzes fit the bill. I had to learn all about them. All I knew was that I liked them. What I was stunned to find out was how valuable they were.

Q: From the early chapters, this book examines the economic disparity in places like Door County by highlighting the woman who cleans houses. Why was it important to set up that parallel between house cleaner and wealthy estate owner?

A: It’s a very real situation. Not just in Door County, but everywhere in the country. My family has a very modest cottage in Door County and we feel blessed and lucky to have that, but I see the disparity. The shortage of affordable housing is an ongoing problem. It’s an issue in the high season when a lot of workers come from outside Door County. Where can they afford to live? Year-round residents also face these issues of affordable housing. If you look into the history of Door County, you discover that it was the frontier at one point. It wasn’t the pretty, touristy, artsy haven or mecca that exists now. During those early rough and tumble years, fortunes were made and lost, and all was not always fair. The plot for “Death Casts a Shadow” develops from the seeds of revenge that were planted during that period.

Q: Now that your Dave Cubiak series is finished, what’s next for you?

A: Right now I’m taking a bit of a break and focusing on promoting this book. I actually have a couple of manuscripts that I wrote years back that I need to take a good, hard look at and decide if I want to revisit them. One is a mystery about two women whose lives were closely intertwined when they were growing up and what happens when their paths cross again. The other is a novella ... an inspirational Christmas story based on a conversation I had with my daughters when they were young girls ... the power of love between a mother and her 10-year-old daughter. I am also intrigued by the idea of writing a historical mystery.

Q: Are readers upset that Dave Cubiak is going away?

A: The messages I’ve gotten have been “Oh no!” or “So sad!” I’ve been encouraged to continue the series, but I think readers understand why it is ending. I’m really grateful to all the booksellers who have supported me and continue to support me. I’m really grateful to the readers, they’ve really embraced Cubiak. He started out as a not-likable character, but they rooted for him. Many of them saw themselves in his struggles. I’m really thankful in a sense that he was helpful to some people.