Decking the halls inspires fond memories for author and her characters

In my new novel, “The Christmas Boutique,” octogenarian master quilter Sylvia Bergstrom Compson and her friends prepare for the holidays by decking the halls of her estate, Elm Creek Manor:
While their husbands went outside to string lights around the veranda and hang evergreen wreaths on the front doors, Sylvia, Sarah, and Gretchen unpacked and admired the Bergstrom family’s holiday treasures: a garland of gold beads and a pair of ceramic candleholders shaped like sprays of holly and berries. A wooden nativity set Sylvia’s grandfather had carved, and eight velvet stockings embroidered with the names of Sylvia’s cousins. A china angel blowing a brass horn. A wooden music box shaped like a sleigh full of toys that played “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” Boxes of ornaments from around the world, representing the many facets of Sylvia’s heritage. Whenever Sylvia unwrapped a relic of great sentimental value, such as the ruby-and-gold-glass star for the top of the tree, she would sigh and smile, and wistfully reminisce about how the family had acquired it, or which of her loved ones had prized it the most.
In the ballroom, they arrange the centerpiece of their holiday celebration — a tall, verdant, fragrant evergreen tree adorned with the accumulated treasures of three generations of the Bergstrom family — ceramic figurines from Germany, sparkling crystal teardrops from New York City, carved wooden angels with woolen hair from Italy.
For Sylvia, setting the scene for Christmas is a nostalgic affair steeped in history and reflection. Little does she realize that a very different sort of reflection is happening in the dining room, where her irreverent young friend Sarah has secretly put up the Evergleam tree she discovered in Sylvia’s attic.
“How did that aluminum eyesore get down here?” Sylvia exclaimed. “That metal monstrosity belonged to Claudia. The rest of my family had much better taste.”
“Don’t judge your sister too harshly,” Sarah protested. “These trees were once the height of holiday fashion. My grandmother had one, and this one brings back fond memories. And you haven’t seen the best part.”
“Please, not the light show,” said Sylvia.
Undeterred, Sarah knelt beside the tree next to a well-worn device that resembled an electric fan, but where the blades should have been was a plastic disk about the size of a dinner plate divided into red, blue, green, and yellow quarters. Sarah flipped a switch on the base, a light bulb illuminated, and suddenly the aluminum tree was awash in projected color, first red, then blue, green, and yellow as the disk slowly revolved. “Isn’t it fantastic?” she gushed.
“It’s certainly something,” said Gretchen, smothering a laugh.
Like Sarah, I have fond memories of my grandparents’ Evergleam Christmas tree, a Wisconsin original that graced the front room of their Cincinnati bungalow every December of my childhood. And despite her sighs and wry asides, this fictional version must have mattered to Sylvia, for she let the tree bask in its shifting colored spotlight throughout the holidays.
Sylvia understood that Christmas is best enjoyed when we make room in our hearts and homes for both reverence and joy, solemnity and delight. We can cherish fond memories of the past and look forward to a New Year with hope.
May all your holidays be merry and bright!
Jennifer Chiaverini is a New York Times bestselling author and 22 year resident of Wisconsin. Her novels include “Resistance Women,” “Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker,” and the beloved Elm Creek Quilts series. For more, please visit jenniferchiaverini.com