Decking the halls inspires fond memories for author and her characters

While their husbands went outside to string lights around the veranda and hang evergreen wreaths on the front doors, Sylvia, Sarah, and Gretchen unpacked and admired the Bergstrom family’s holiday treasures: a garland of gold beads and a pair of ceramic candleholders shaped like sprays of holly and berries. A wooden nativity set Sylvia’s grandfather had carved, and eight velvet stockings embroidered with the names of Sylvia’s cousins. A china angel blowing a brass horn. A wooden music box shaped like a sleigh full of toys that played “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” Boxes of ornaments from around the world, representing the many facets of Sylvia’s heritage. Whenever Sylvia unwrapped a relic of great sentimental value, such as the ruby-and-gold-glass star for the top of the tree, she would sigh and smile, and wistfully reminisce about how the family had acquired it, or which of her loved ones had prized it the most.