Cara Black completes her Tour de Paris in 20th Aimee Leduc mystery

Mystery author Cara Black said she felt a little unfaithful to longtime main character Aimee Leduc when she decided to break from her series to write her recent thriller “Three Hours in Paris,” published in 2020.

But she has returned to her female Parisian private investigator in the 20th Aimee Leduc mystery, “Murder at the Porte de Versailles,” published in March. Black, who lives in San Francisco, will discuss her mysteries during an in-person event at Mystery to Me bookstore later this month.

Q: You have been writing mysteries featuring different areas of Paris and revolving around character Aimee Leduc for more than two decades. When you started writing the Aimee Leduc Investigation series, did you ever think you’d get to 20 books?

A: I’m totally surprised that this ever happened. When I wrote my first book it was really about writing about my friend’s mother who was a Jewish girl during the German occupation. It took me a long time. After I wrote that and sold it to Soho (Press), I remember I talked with my editor who said, “Where’s Aimee Leduc going next? You’re writing a series aren’t you?”

Q: For people who might be just coming to your series, do you suggest they start with the first book in the series? I randomly picked up “Murder on the Quai,” No. 16 in the series, to read before chatting with you.

A: “Murder on the Quai” is the origin story, which I wrote much later in the series ... it’s a great one to start with. I always say, the book that just got published, you can read that and it will stand alone. If you like to read in order, the first book is “Murder on the Marais.” I also say people should read (books that take place) in areas they’ve lived or stayed in Paris. Going to visit Montmartre? I’ve killed in Montmartre.

Q: Your book published in 2020, “Three Hours in Paris,” was not an Aimee Leduc mystery, but, at the time, a standalone thriller. What prompted the change in characters and story lines?

A: That book was also sort of a passion. I had heard Hitler only went to Paris for three hours (during WWII) and he left abruptly and never returned. It was weird. It was an occupied city. He loved the city, he loved the art. I always wondered about that. Two of the men who were with him (during his visit) survived the war and camps and both wrote memoirs of their time. I took that and ran with it. I’ve been going to Paris for 22 years, almost twice a year. I had all these notebooks with tons of things I’d heard about WWII. (For the thriller) I made the woman totally American, unlike Aimee, who is very French. (While writing the book) I felt unfaithful to Aimee Leduc. Once I got over that, it was liberating.

Q: How did it feel to return to writing Aimee for “Murder at the Porte de Versailles”?

A: I wrote the latest book during the pandemic. It was very nice to be back in Aimee’s world. It was like being home again.

Q: What is your connection to France and Paris?

A: I went to a French Catholic school when I was growing up and I spoke some form of French that no one speaks (in Paris). I wanted to go to France and I wanted to go to Europe. My dad was really into all this French stuff. My uncle had lived there after the war and studied art on the GI Bill in Paris. Later, I met a friend who was Parisian but living in San Francisco at the time, where I live. She told me about her mother (who had hidden during the German occupation during WWII). I went to visit her in Paris and she took me to the Marais and I met her mother. It was just, wow. I remember talking to my dad ... he said, “you should write that down.” It just pulled me in. I couldn’t write about France, I couldn’t write about WWII, but I could write about my friend’s mother.

Q: Each book in your series is set in a different arrondissement, or neighborhood, of Paris. You only had one area left to cover. Over the years, how have you picked the place to set each book?

A: Along the way I just went to where it appealed to me. I would go somewhere and be lost (and think) this is so cool, what goes on here? Then I would talk to the police or get an introduction to the police in the area and have them tell me about the crime. (Now) I’m working the last arrondissement, so I don’t have much choice.

Q: The Aimee Leduc Investigation series takes place largely in the 1990s, and seems to have aged well. Why set the series in that decade?

A: I didn’t plan this. I was there in 1993 and 1994 with my young son. I had a lot of memories and papers and photographs from when I was there. The book took several years to write. By the time it was published in 1999, (the time frame had been set). (For the next book) I just moved (the time frame) a few months ahead. The new book, “Murder at the Porte de Versailles,” is set in 2001, right after 9/11.

Q: What do you plan to write next? New adventures for Aimee Leduc? A follow-up to your thriller last year featuring character Kate Rees?

A: Yes, the next (Kate Rees thriller) is already done. It comes out next March, we think. It’s called “Night Flight to Paris,” about Paris in 1942.

Q: What about Aimee?

A: I have no idea. I just have to finish the (last arrondissement) and see what will happen ... what Aimee tells me. In the new book she’s getting a lot of pressure from the biological father (of her baby) to move to Brittany because he has a farm there (and it would be) so much better for the baby. But her business is in Paris and she likes to have a café on the corner.