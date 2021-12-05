Bringing the dead to life: Former State Journal reporter George Hesselberg talks 'Dead Lines'

George Hesselberg often got the last word.
In his 42-year career with the Wisconsin State Journal, the veteran journalist told heartfelt, humorous and incisive stories about hundreds of Wisconsinites, many of them obituaries.
His new book, “Dead Lines: Slices of Life from the Obit Beat,” out earlier this fall, is a compilation of some of those obituaries about regular people he wrote during his time at the newspaper. The book features a collection of Madison characters, from local business people to zoo animals to next-door neighbors.
“I consider all these people to be part of the classic Wisconsin background,” Hesselberg said of those featured in his book. “We all have all these players in our dramas. They are the regular people, in everybody’s background. They are the ones walking through our lives.”
“Dead Lines” also includes a 12-page index allowing readers to browse by topic. Want to read about nightclub singers? (Pages 84-85.) Cats and cat stories? (Pages 11-13, 33-35, 64-66.. RAF pilots? (Page 109.)
“Your story doesn’t finish when you die, your story finishes when people stop saying your name,” Hesselberg said last week.
Through this book, and the obits he has written, he has ensured these names will continue to be read, said and heard. Hesselberg will discuss “Dead Lines,” published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, at two upcoming events in Madison this month.
Q: Why do you like writing obits so much?
A: I relish the chance to write about things that other people sometimes don’t want to write about. It’s kind of a challenge to do that. I think it’s a chance to examine a life a little bit and we don’t get those kinds of chances all the time. I’m curious about everything and other people’s lives. You learn something about yourself every time.
Q: I thought the title was clever: “Dead Lines.” As one word it references the timeline under which reporters work. As two words, it speaks of an obituary. Did you have the title before you started the book?
A: I had the title of the book after almost the first time I decided to put (the book) together. I decided on “Dead Lines” and the publisher decided to add the (subhead) “Slices of Life from the Obit Beat.”
Q: How long have you wanted to write this book?
A: I’ve wanted to put this book together for several years. Of course, being a retired journalist, the first thing I decided to do was write a novel. Since I know my own skills, (I knew) I needed to find out how to write a novel. I took Chris DeSmet’s writing course right away. Then I came to the conclusion that I had more fun writing about real stuff than fake stuff. I was looking for a project ... and I put together (old) obits for the fun of it on Facebook. One of them I really liked: the codger (Cornelius Cooke, 1932-2009) who lived in his Winnebago by the zoo. (I thought) “This would make a good collection because they were timeless.” I could read any obit that I wrote 30 years ago (and think) that it could have happened yesterday. I cut them down to the ones that were readable. It’s against the rules for a journalist to commit literature, I didn’t want to do that.
Q: How did you choose?
A: Obscurity is one of the things I looked for. About 80 percent (of the people featured) had never had their name in the paper before. That was one of the criteria. Another one was (the obit) was a good read. If I thought they had been overlooked, I choose that, too. I’m one of those people that thinks everybody has had an interesting life in one way or another. There were some stories that had an undercurrent about them. If you read them closely there’s another story there. I have a theory that readers are not idiots. I like to think that these stories can challenge, but also entertain.
Q: Did you edit the obits in your book much from how they originally ran in the paper?
A: My rule was to leave everything as written. When it got to the editing stage at the press, they went through it and found fewer than 10 words that maybe were acceptable 40 years ago, but maybe not now. We changed some of that.
Q: Do you have a favorite obit in the book?
A: They are all favorites, but two I go back to. Mark Maida (1982-2005), the man, the boy, really, who died in Iraq and whose parents taught me so much. And the other is one of the shortest ones and it has a message that is just universal. I’ve thought about this guy’s death for a long time. George Wood (1928-2009) took the bus downtown, bought a calendar and went to Witte Hall to get out of the rain, sat down and he died. Why do I like that obit? Here’s an 80-year old man and he bought a calendar. What better predictor of hope is there than that? I think there are messages like this in many of these stories.
Q: Do friends and family ask you to pre-write their obituaries?
A: I get asked all the time. I give advice, my advice is free. As long as they don’t want me to write it for them. I didn’t write these (obits in the book) for family or anyone else. I wrote them for a story, for readers. I had to tell the truth. My mom and dad died in the last two-and-a-half, three years. I wrote their obits. They both knew I was going to be honest. They were actually joyful obits, and truthful. There’s a lot of things you can learn about writing your mom and dad’s obit. You sort of become more humble. That’s what writing about dead people teaches you ... to become more humble.