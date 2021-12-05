Bringing the dead to life: Former State Journal reporter George Hesselberg talks 'Dead Lines'

Q: How did you choose?

A: Obscurity is one of the things I looked for. About 80 percent (of the people featured) had never had their name in the paper before. That was one of the criteria. Another one was (the obit) was a good read. If I thought they had been overlooked, I choose that, too. I’m one of those people that thinks everybody has had an interesting life in one way or another. There were some stories that had an undercurrent about them. If you read them closely there’s another story there. I have a theory that readers are not idiots. I like to think that these stories can challenge, but also entertain.

Q: Did you edit the obits in your book much from how they originally ran in the paper?

A: My rule was to leave everything as written. When it got to the editing stage at the press, they went through it and found fewer than 10 words that maybe were acceptable 40 years ago, but maybe not now. We changed some of that.

Q: Do you have a favorite obit in the book?