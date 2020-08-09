Books kids should be reading now

“Prairie Lotus,” by Linda Sue Park. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) Horning says, “Hanna’s mama died when Hanna was 12. Now 15, she and Papa have left Los Angeles far behind to start over in the growing frontier town of LaForge, Dakota Territories, in 1880. Hanna’s papa is white but her mama was Chinese American, so the two of them face challenges when it comes to starting a business in town. There are numerous similarities to Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House books here, many of them captivating but there are also critical, intentional differences. Racism on the frontier is openly acknowledged and examined through Hanna’s experiences and observations.”

“Stargazing,” by Jen Wang. (First Second) Moon is everything Christine isn’t. She’s confident, impulsive, artistic ... and though they both grew up in the same Chinese-American suburb, Moon is somehow unlike anyone Christine has ever known. These unlikely friends become best friends and eventually deal with secrets and changes in their relationship. Mohrbacher says, “Jen Wang draws on her childhood to paint a deeply personal -yet relatable—friendship story that’s at turns joyful, heart-wrenching, and full of hope.”