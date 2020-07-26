Book details 19th century life of Madison's first female physician who ended up in asylum

Ott (1819-1893) benefited from “wealth, status, and whiteness,” but like other women of her time, she lacked legal resources and was vulnerable to sexism and other abuses. Her story helps paint a picture of what life was like for even educated, wealthy women in the Midwest at the time of America’s Civil War.

Nielsen said at first, she wasn’t sure she even had enough for an article, but she spent almost six years learning more.

“It makes me wonder how many similar stories or other fascinating stories are out there that we don’t know,” she said.

Diagnosis, violence, bank robbery

Ott was diagnosed with mania, and Nielsen said one of the things she tries to do in the book is show how diagnoses change over time and how they are deeply embedded in specific cultures, time periods and power relationships.

“I think we all want to think that medicine is an ahistorical truth,” Nielsen said, adding that she tries to show how many diagnoses — particularly psychiatric diagnoses — are “historically situated.”

Psychiatric diagnoses then, perhaps like all diagnoses, she said, reflected and reinforced the ideologies, assumptions, social structures and power dynamics of the time.