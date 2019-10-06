If the title doesn't grab your attention, the content will. The book "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics" is written by four of the most powerful black women in politics: Donna Brazile, a veteran Democratic political strategist, former Interim Chair of the Democratic Party, author and television political commentator; Yolanda Caraway, the founder of The Caraway Group, Inc., a nationally recognized public relations and public affairs agency, who also has done extensive work for the Democratic National Committee; Minyon Moore, who has served as assistant to the President and director of White House political affairs under President Bill Clinton’s administration and CEO of the Democratic National Committee; and Leah Daughtry, who in both 2008 and 2016, served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Democratic National Convention Committee, making her the first person in Democratic Party history to hold the position twice.
Brazile, Caraway and Moore will be in Madison this month as part of the Wisconsin Book Festival to discuss their book and the upcoming presidential election. We spoke with Moore about the book and what it's meant to the women who have read it.
Q: "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics" will have been out a year in October. What has the last year been like having the book published and your memoir written?
A: For Donna, obviously, she has written two books. (For the rest of us) being out in front wasn't a new process, but writing a book was. (During the book tour) we really enjoyed being able to learn firsthand what young people, middle-aged people and millennials were thinking about the state of country. … The yearning for people to get involved is higher than I've ever seen it. The type (of) questions we received from the audience centered around how they could get involved in the political process. To see the audience just thinking about what they can do to be involved was very inspiring and enlightening. The other questions centered on our friendship. My takeaway was people were really excited about seeing women at our level helping each other out but not glossing over the rough patches. Many people have the same kind of friendships and have learned to elevate them.
Q: Were the four of you: you, Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway and Leah Daughtry able to promote the book together?
A: Eighty percent of our events were all four of us. We made a decision early on, if we could have two or more, then the event should go on. We rarely had to use that theory because we made a commitment to ourselves and to our book.
Q: What kind of feedback and response have you received?
A: I think the fact that people saw us as just normal people … when it comes to politics ... so many times these things are so out of reach and so out of touch. We really tried to say to people, "listen it's not that difficult to get involved." The first step is to have a will and you want to be involved. The topics (in the book) were wide-ranging. You can relate our struggles and our opportunities, not just related to politics, but you can relate it to business, or a nonprofit. The journeys might be different, but the themes are similar. I think we all believe that it's better to go into some of these battles with someone than by yourself. We were also very entertaining. People could laugh with us about some of these journeys and it made it very relatable.
Q: Seeing the phrase "Colored Girls" as part of your book's title gave me pause because of its historically negative connotation.
A: It's almost hard for people to say that ("Colored Girls"). But you can say it without fear of any backlash. It isn’t the words that we try to convey but more so, the value system that we try to impart in terms of what it means to be a “colored girl.” Veronica Chambers our other co-author often refers to us as Vitamin CG. We embrace that as well.
Q: "Colored Girls" is the name the four of you have given to yourself, which originated when you and Brazile were working on the Michael Dukakis presidential campaign. You explain in the book how the two of you were going to be relocated to an office on a lower floor, but feared being removed from the proximity of decision makers. So Brazile wrote on a piece of paper "COLORED GIRLS … WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED" and you taped it to your office door.
A: Yes, it started with me and Donna … all of a sudden, we became known as the "Colored Girls." It wasn't like we were hearkening back to the days (when the term was used negatively). Like I stated earlier, we see it as a value system. When we put that sign on the door, it wasn't about color, it was about values that caused us to stay. It was also a statement about all the women who had come before us who refused to be moved. If you have that level of value, we'll call you a Colored Girl, too. When we took that stand, we wanted everybody to have a voice. Ironically, the words "colored girls" actually galvanized people who needed and wanted a voice.
Q: How did this book come about and how long did it take to write?
A: It started off as a script that was written for HBO. One of our dear girlfriends is a Hollywood writer and said, "You all need to do a show." That was the biggest eye-roll you ever got from us. She decided to do a treatment -- an outline of the show -- and pitch it. We said sure, whatever. Next thing we know, she said "I got some takers." (In the end) the biggest challenge, when we started reading the script, she's an excellent writer (but) … we did not even recognize ourselves any more. We decided we should step back and put our own voices down first. That's how we decided to write a book.
Q: The book is written with Veronica Chambers. Is she the one who melded the your stories into one?
A: Yes, she was a godsend. She was the anchor. She gave it the poetry and pulled our voices together. We're all writers... (but) when we weren't making any sense, in some places, she lifted it and integrated our words in such a seamless fashion.
Q: The book "Colored Girls" is about your careers and politics, but it's also about friendship -- and how to deal with the rough patches. What do you tell people when they ask how you've all stayed connected and supportive during such stressful and divisive times?
A: It's a lot of being dropped from emails. You take time out and figure out what's important. I tend to be the person who will rally the troops more quickly than they will rally themselves. Because we've been involved in politics for so long, we really understand that's not the nucleus of our friendship. Sometimes our own personal passions get the best of us. (But) for some reason, our friendship is thicker than that, the glue is thicker than that. I always felt like these women have my back.
Q: What do you, Brazile and Caraway plan to talk about during your event at the book festival?
A: I'm sure it's going to be a lot about 2020 (presidential race). People are going to be very interested in what we think. I hope there's going to be some questions ask about how they can get involved. We also hope we're inspiring another generation of authors as well.
Q: What do you hope people take away from the book?
A: I would say that I hope they take away, one: they're not in this alone, no matter where their journey takes them. And that two: never forget the women in particular. We have this awesome opportunity but we also have this awesome burden and opportunity to help each other and see each other, and not see each other as a threat. The only way we win is when we see each other as a friend, a colleague, an associate. We have to be in this together. We have enough coming at us. It's still hard for a certain sector of America (to realize) it's OK to listen to a woman, she's not your mother, or your wife she's a professional and she trained for this awesome responsibility. The point is, as women, we still have a journey to go on together. The more we understand that, the better off we are.
Lastly, I also hope that men can see themselves in this book. We've had quite a few men come us to and say, "I've read your book and I can see myself in this book." That really is really important to us as well…Trying to get ahead, shouldn’t have a color, being included and being seen can be barriers. Mostly, we hope that young women and women of all races can see themselves and can be encouraged to reach for the stars and not let anything hold you back.