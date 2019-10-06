If you go

What: Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway and Minyon Moore, three of the authors of the book "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics" will speak as part of the Wisconsin Book Festival

When: Noon, Oct. 19

Where: Community room 301 and 302 of the Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.

Cost: Free

More information: wisconsinbookfestival.org