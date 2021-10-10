Big tech and murder add intrigue to Milwaukee author Nick Petrie's sixth Peter Ash book

Q: Peter Ash, the main and recurring character, is an ex-Marine with PTSD that causes him to become very claustrophobic. What was your inspiration for him and how has he evolved?

A: The inspiration for Peter came when I was running a home inspection business. After the surge in Iraq, a lot of those veterans were coming home and buying houses in Milwaukee. They were my customers. I don’t know what it is about me, but strangers tell me the craziest things. ... It broke my heart to hear some of these stories. It was really moving to me. That’s where Peter came from. This person who had come through that particular wringer and trying to figure out what comes next. I want to be clear, I’m not a veteran myself. I’m writing about these folks I’ve met and talked to along the way.

Q: Now that you write full-time, do you miss being a home inspector?

A: I didn’t think I would miss it. It was really demanding work. (However) I really do miss it. I miss the people.

Q: The book, while suspenseful, is not without humor. I especially love the character Fran, who’s 98 and survives on booze and Girl Scout cookies. Is it important to add levity to these stories?