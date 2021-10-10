Big tech and murder add intrigue to Milwaukee author Nick Petrie's sixth Peter Ash book

Milwaukee author Nick Petrie delivers another page-turner with his latest in the Peter Ash series of thrillers.
Ash, a former Marine who suffers from post-traumatic stress, and his investigative journalist-girlfriend, June Cassidy, become embroiled in a series of murders surrounding big technology in Milwaukee. “The Breaker” is Petrie’s sixth book in the Peter Ash series, which Petrie will discuss during an in-person event at the Wisconsin Book Festival later this month.
Q: Tell me a little about your background?
A: I was born in Madison and lived mostly in Milwaukee through high school. I went to college at the University of Michigan and then earned a master’s at the University of Washington in Seattle. I moved back to Milwaukee just after 9/11 (2001) with my family. I’ve been back in Milwaukee for 20 years now. It’s such an easy place to live when you compare it to the coasts. I’d been running a remodeling business in Seattle. It was not a no-brainer to make that change, but now I have a hard time imagining living anywhere else.
Q: Have you always been a writer?
A: I’ve been writing since high school. I was the editor of my high school newspaper. My first dive into fiction was an eight-part soap opera my senior year where I told ridiculous stories of thinly veiled versions of my friends and enemies. People would stop me in the hall to say how much they liked what I wrote. Realizing that someone actually had read and enjoyed what I had written really encouraged me to pursue writing in college. My undergraduate degree was in creative writing.
Q: How do you describe your latest book, “The Breaker”?
A: The main character is a Marine Corps veteran still trying to come to terms with life after his war. It’s a very different Peter than in the first book (in the series). He’s on the mend. But he’s suffering some consequences from the previous book. He’s on the run from the law, but he can’t run away from his instinct for trouble. Usually June Cassidy, his sweetheart, tries to get him to stand down. But in this case, June is trying to figure out what’s going on. She gets Peter to run interference for her while she’s trying to solve this mystery.
Q: Not all of the books in your Peter Ash series are set in Milwaukee, though the first one, and your latest, “The Breaker,” are. What do you like about setting your novels there?
A: As a writer, place is really important to me. I’m looking to illuminate the places in this American landscape that are unique. This is a huge and diverse country. Milwaukee is a fun place to write about because it’s not in the public consciousness in the same way as New York or L.A. I’m interested in what makes the smaller places special and trying to highlight that through elements of an exciting story. For example, the book that’s coming out in January is set in rural Nebraska and South Dakota, which is a really beautiful corner of the world.
Q: You write about journalism with sort of an old-school flare: Investigative reporters spending long hours digging for the truth. Have you spent a lot of time in newsrooms?
A: I do have friends who are reporters. I feel deeply the loss of the depth of journalism now, ever since Craigslist took the heart out of the journalism business. Peter (Ash, in the story) is a do-gooder. He can’t walk past a problem without trying to help. Investigative reporters are really the same way. There’s the old journalism adage that the job is to “afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted.” Often, journalists are true believers in that cause, just like people who sign up for the military. It’s really about trying to follow your curiosity and solve problems and make people accountable. I think that’s something incredibly worthy and I sure wish we had more of it.
Q: Peter Ash, the main and recurring character, is an ex-Marine with PTSD that causes him to become very claustrophobic. What was your inspiration for him and how has he evolved?
A: The inspiration for Peter came when I was running a home inspection business. After the surge in Iraq, a lot of those veterans were coming home and buying houses in Milwaukee. They were my customers. I don’t know what it is about me, but strangers tell me the craziest things. ... It broke my heart to hear some of these stories. It was really moving to me. That’s where Peter came from. This person who had come through that particular wringer and trying to figure out what comes next. I want to be clear, I’m not a veteran myself. I’m writing about these folks I’ve met and talked to along the way.
Q: Now that you write full-time, do you miss being a home inspector?
A: I didn’t think I would miss it. It was really demanding work. (However) I really do miss it. I miss the people.
Q: The book, while suspenseful, is not without humor. I especially love the character Fran, who’s 98 and survives on booze and Girl Scout cookies. Is it important to add levity to these stories?
A: I love to see humor in suspenseful books. You can use it to break the tension. If the book is unrelenting, humor can be used to change things up. It definitely shows the relationships between characters. (Plus) I’m kind of a wise-ass myself.
Q: What character is your favorite to write?
A: I’m really interested in character. In every book there’s a character that shows up on their own and it takes over. In this book it’s Edgar, a hired killer. I didn’t know what sort of role he would have. I’m not an outliner, I don’t plan the book in advance. Suddenly I started writing from his point of view and his voice and he just showed up in a very interesting way.
Q: The novel delves deep into technology, specifically robotics, highlighting something called a “chatbot” and the HYENA. What kind of research did you do for that?
A: I’ve been interested in technology for a long time. I grew up on mysteries and science fiction. I’m a regular reader of the MIT Technology Review. When I was writing this book, there was a lot of conversation in the news about the “Big 5” tech companies (and) what big tech is doing for us and to us. The HYENA itself is actually based on a Boston Dynamics robot called “Spot.” The insane thing is, the technology I started imagining when I started writing the book became more and more real in the year it took me to write it. On the other hand, the next book is a very low-tech book (about) men and women, obsession and murder. Only two of the seven books in the Peter Ash series are about technology.
Q: What are you working on next? You have the seventh in the Peter Ash series coming out next year?
A: Yes, on Jan. 18. The book is set in Nebraska and South Dakota and called “The Runaway.” I’m writing a standalone novel now that, so far, is set in Milwaukee. I’m only 5,000 words into it. I have no idea how it’s going to end. That’s what keeps me writing — to find out what happens next.