Author urges readers of the world to unite in the face of oppressive regimes and book bans

Azar Nafisi has been writing letters to her father, whom she called Baba, since she was 4 years old living in Iran.

She continued that tradition of letter writing in her book “Read Dangerously, the Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times,” published this March. In it she continued to address letters to her father, even though he had passed away, telling him of the political and social discord happening in the United States from 2019 to 2020 and analyzing certain events through some of her favorite authors and books.

Nafisi lives in Washington, D.C., where she is a professor of aesthetics, culture and literature, and teaches courses on the relation between culture and politics at Johns Hopkins University. She will speak about her book during a Wisconsin Book Festival event later this month.

Q: “Read Dangerously, the Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times” came out March 8. What has the response been to your book?

A: It’s been great. Whenever you have really good conversations ... especially when readers find things that you hadn’t thought about ... I always enjoy that. Readers find these unknown corners of the book.

Q: “Read Dangerously” addresses events that happened from 2019 to 2020 and analyzes them through the lens of some of your favorite books and authors. How do you describe the book?

A: It all started with me feeling really worried and outraged at the time with the way things were going both in this country and the country of my birth, Iran. There were a lot of protests there that were put down violently in 2019. One thousand five hundred people were killed by the government during peaceful protests (in Iran). Over here, there was Donald Trump ... and what he represented. The country has been so polarized that one segment can call the other segment “enemies of the people.” There is no discourse, no dialogue. I was feeling very frustrated, and when I feel that frustrated I go to writing and reading. That ... is the best way for me to not let my frustration take over.

Q: I feel letters are a powerful communication tool. There’s a certain amount of intimacy, but also directness that the form of a letter provides. What inspired you to use that form of writing for this book?

A: (My father) would write me long, long letters talking about everything. I wanted this book to not simply be an essay, but to be more intimate, and at the same time deal with the issue going on. I like to do my writing through just not talking in the abstract, but bringing in a narrative. My experience with my father was personal, but it also branched out. We talked about everything. That form of letter-writing helped me actually to unearth a lot of things about our relationship that I had forgotten.

Q: You highlight several authors and books in your book — Plato, Ray Bradbury and Salman Rushdie, Toni Morrison, Margaret Atwood, James Baldwin. Was it hard to decide what authors and books to discuss in your own, or have these long been authors you knew you wanted to explore more deeply?

A: I was really interested in these authors, but it was very hard (to decide). The upside (was) I had this excuse to read and reread a lot of books. It was difficult to choose these particular authors. I wrote, for example, a whole chapter on Mario Vargas Llosa’s “Feast of the Goat,” which I didn’t use. There were books that were hard to not talk about. These were the ones that best represented the reality I wanted to write about.

Q: Why is it important to delve into these topics?

A: I felt the present reality we live in, we want to be complacent, we don’t want our peace disturbed. (But) life is not comfortable. If you cannot take a book that talks about a reality that makes you uncomfortable, if you can’t face that, how can you face reality? What literature does, which is very dangerous to any totalitarian mindset — whether you live in a democracy or an autocracy, the whole idea of literature is revealing the truth. Truth is very dangerous. Once you know the truth, and you remain silent, you become complicit. Literature opens us up and it becomes dangerous. That is what we see in this country with all the banning of books. You don’t have to go to Iran to find these things.

Q: Do you feel, overall, people still appreciate the power books can have?

A: Since my book came out I’ve become much more hopeful, because I didn’t know that there were so many people who were interested in books. Now I better understand that there are all these different people, coming from different places, (with) different beliefs who love books. And I thought that is something that one should pay attention to. I’m afraid where we come short is in the system of education. ... Schools and universities have become so corporate (in their mentality and attitude) that they consider literature and arts as useless. ... We need to create these subversive book groups in our schools and universities where we discuss these (ideas) with our young people.

Q: What is next for you?

A: I have been thinking on and off about two projects that are completely dissimilar. One is writing about mysteries. I have always been fascinated by mysteries and I read them voraciously. I wanted to talk about the issues like morality and how mysteries bring to our attention the marginalized characters in our society. Another one, which I have been on and off thinking about and talking about a lot, I feel that over here in this country our view of the world is often very lopsided. I was going to use the example of Iran and talk about the voices that are not heard. ... I wanted to talk about especially Iranian women and their relationship to poetry.

Q: Is there anything else you want people to know about “Read Dangerously”?

A: I wanted to say when it comes to freedom of expression we immediately think about writers, we often forget (that) comes with the right of the readers to defend the banned books, to defend authors. Writers and readers are joined at the hip, freedom of one means freedom of the other. I have this slogan at the end of my book: “Readers of the world unite.” I hope readers of the world will unite.