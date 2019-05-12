In 2012, when novelist Celeste Ng was feeling pressure to join Twitter, she found that she couldn’t use her own name.
“Everyone said, you know, as an author you need to do this,” Ng said during a phone conversation from her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “My name had already been taken by someone else whose name doesn’t actually appear to be Celeste Ng.”
Ng said she’s not sure what her name means to that person, but it forced her to pick something else. And, just for fun, she settled on @pronounced_ing.
“No one ever seems to know how I pronounce my name and I figured this would just answer the most frequently asked question,” Ng, 38, said. “And actually it works really well. Now people know how to pronounce my name, which is awesome.”
She published her first book, “Everything I Never Told You,” in 2014, and her second, “Little Fires Everywhere,” in 2017. Both were New York Times best sellers, with the latter spending 48 weeks on the list.
Ng is coming to Madison for the annual Lunch for Libraries, a $125-per-ticket fundraiser for the Wisconsin Book Festival Wednesday at Monona Terrace. The event will feature her talking with local author Chloe Benjamin.
May is a particularly busy month for Ng, as she tours with the paperback version of “Little Fires Everywhere,” doing 17 events in 15 cities.
“I was looking at my calendar with some apprehension this morning,” Ng said in late April. “It’s going to be sort of a whirlwind tour of going to a bunch of cities actually that I haven’t been to or I didn’t get to go to when the book first came out.”
Madison is one of those new-to-her cities. “I’ve only heard really nice things about Madison, actually. Everyone seems to like it.”
Ng said she’s excited to be talking with Benjamin, who wrote the 2018 novel “The Immortalists” in which four siblings learn the dates of their deaths from a traveling psychic.
“We met each other through our work basically, but we’ve become friends. So, it’s always fun to be in conversation with another writer and especially another writer who you know,” Ng said.
Interviewing another author
Ng interviewed Amy Tan, one of her writing role models, last month for the Washington Post.
For the 30th anniversary of Tan’s debut novel, “The Joy Luck Club,” editors at the Post were interested in having an “up and coming Asian-American writer” talk with Tan, Ng said.
“I grew up reading her work. So she is a hero of mine and it was just an amazing opportunity to get to talk to her and I was incredibly nervous,” said Ng, who’s never been a reporter.
Without saying whom she was interviewing, Ng poked fun of herself in front of her 108,000 Twitter followers by revealing that she had put on lipstick and perfume to talk by phone with this person.
Ng said the reason she didn’t say to whom she was speaking on Twitter was because she didn’t want to jinx anything.
“That was actually sort of the first official interview that I had done,” Ng said. She was glad the Post editors asked her to make it a conversation. “That’s what it ended up turning into. I mean, that’s how I think of my role as a writer a lot.”
For her writing, Ng said, she asks questions and then listens to people, to find out what they are “explicitly saying, but then also maybe not saying, or talking around. So that was how I tried to imagine myself into the role of a journalist.”
One of the main characters in “Little Fires Everywhere” is a suburban newspaper reporter married to a lawyer. Ng’s husband is also a lawyer, and Ng said he didn’t offer any critique of the two lawyers in her book.
She said she usually doesn’t show him her work until it’s finished, and, in the interest of marital harmony he generally knows to be positive. The couple have an 8-year-old son.
Ng said her husband was a litigator, and is now working for a nonprofit. “So maybe that led him to be more open minded about it,” she said.
Star power
Not only have her books turned up on many “best of lists,” “Everything I Never Told You” is being made into a film starring Julia Roberts, and “Little Fires Everywhere” is being turned into a Hulu series with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.
Ng said the woman who wrote the movie script did a great job and she’s thrilled that Julia Roberts is starring. “I think the question is sort of them putting all the pieces together. I know they’re looking for a director and I’m learning about the film industry, that it just involves a lot of moving pieces.”
While Ng isn’t an official adviser, the filmmakers have welcomed her input. She’s glad to give them space and allow them to put their own spin on the story. “That’s for me what’s fun about an adaptation. I sort of looked for people who I felt had the right vision for the project.”
With the “Little Fires Everywhere” series, Ng’s one of the producers, so she gets to sit in the writer’s room, read all the scripts and give the writers notes. The writers need to take the material in the book and build on it to fill all the hours of a TV series. So far, they’ve done an amazing job, she said.
The series could start filming in the next couple of months and will begin airing late this year or early next year, Ng said.
‘Little Fires Everywhere’
“Little Fires Everywhere” tells the story of the six-member, seemingly perfect Richardson family in Shaker Heights, Ohio, a rich Cleveland suburb. The family’s life gets upended after a free-spirited mother and her teenage daughter come to town and move into their rental property.
Central to the plot is a custody battle that ensues after a Chinese mother tries to get custody of the baby she’s abandoned. Meanwhile, friends of the Richardsons have taken the baby in with plans to adopt her.
Ng said she’s not sure where the original idea came from, but she knew she was interested in the question of what it meant to be a mother and of transracial adoption and of adoption in general.
“Just sort of all of the complicated gains and losses that can happen in that kind of situation,” she said.
Once she settled on the adoption storyline, she did some research into major contested adoption cases and borrowed from two of them.
One was “Baby M,” which, in 1987, became the first American court ruling on the validity of surrogacy. A surrogate mother had given up the child to the father and his wife, and then decided she wanted to keep the infant. The father was awarded custody, with the surrogate getting visitation rights.
The other case was “Baby Jessica” from the early 1990s, in which a baby had been given up for adoption by a poor single mother. Then, the biological father, initially kept in the dark about the baby’s paternity, came back in the picture and, with the birth mother, tried to get the baby back days after her birth. The adoptive couple fought to keep the child for more than 2 years, but ultimately lost.
“It was really a question of affluence,” Ng said. “The baby had been given to a very affluent adoptive family and the mother and the biological father were very poor. They were working class, and public sentiment was really heavily on the side of the adoptive parents, the wealthy couple.”
‘Science nerd’
In her Twitter bio Ng describes herself as a “science nerd” and “embarrassingly sincere.” She said she comes by the science nerd part pretty honestly through both of her parents. Her late father was a physicist at NASA and her mom was a chemist until she retired.
She said she grew up with a real interest in science and still thinks like a scientist. The embarrassingly sincere part “is something that I’m finally sort of just owning for myself, which is that I am just very earnest.”
Ng said she shows so much enthusiasm about life that when people meet her they sometimes say, “Oh, you’re so nice.”
“I kind of want to know what they expected,” she said, laughing. “But, I always take that as a compliment.”