Author Q&A: Writer behind 'The Martian' returns to space

Author Andy Weir, probably best known for his book-turned-movie “The Martian,” starring Matt Damon, said his main goal in writing is to entertain readers. And the fact that you can laugh out loud while his characters tackle life-threatening situations like being the only man on Mars or, in his latest novel, the only astronaut on a suicide mission into outer space to save the Earth from a second Ice Age, means he’s achieving that goal.

His latest book, recently released in paperback, “Project Hail Mary,” comes complete with science, humor and an extraterrestrial bro-mance — again fulfilling that entertainment goal. Weir will discuss his novels during an event at the Wisconsin Book Festival later this month.

Q: I was hoping you could start by giving a brief rundown of “Project Hail Mary.”

A: Sure. A man wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of who he is. He comes to realize it’s his job to save the world. Basically an extraterrestrial algae is breeding out of control on the surface of the sun, which will dim the output enough to create an extinction event on Earth.

Q: “Project Hail Mary” has been out for about a year, is that correct? What has that last year been like?

A: It came out May 4, 2021. It’s been pretty good. It was the heart of the pandemic. It sucked for me along with everyone else. The book did really well. People really like it. They liked it more than “The Martian,” something I’d never thought I’d hear. We’re working on a film adaptation. My wife and I also had a baby (in 2021) so that’s cool, too.

Q: For people who don’t know, you’re a trained software engineer and self-ascribed space nerd. How did you start writing novels?

A: I always wanted to be a writer. I was writing “Henry and Ribsy” Beverly Cleary fan fiction when I was 6. I was always writing short stories and stuff. But I was also very dorky and interested in computers. When I went to college ... I decided I liked regular meals, so I went for software engineering. I had at one point in my life a sabbatical for three years. I wrote a book. It didn’t get published, but I took it seriously. I wrote “The Martian” as a serial that I posted to my website.

Q: Yes, your first book came about in a non-traditional way. Was one book style more fun to write than the other?

A: I like the current way better. I can plot out the story. I can make massive changes without confusing readers. When it’s a serial, things are locked in when you post a chapter. I think the current way is better. I do miss being an engineer. I get tons more money being a writer, so that’s (nice). (But) I miss working on a team, being one of several people working on a common objective. Writing is so subjective and solitary. I liked having co-workers. I really liked the job I had when “The Martian” took off and got popular.

Q: I feel like your background as an engineer shines through in how your characters often are problem solving.

A: Problem solving is fun for me and fun to read. I like reading books and watching movies where smart characters solve different problems. One of my favorite things is when I didn’t see the solution coming ... (I’m thinking) there’s no way out of this and he works a way out of it. I didn’t predict it, but it entirely makes sense.

Q: “The Martian” and “Project Hail Mary” both have space programs from around the world forced to work together to problem solve, and in the case of your latest book, save the world. Is this part of a larger commentary about how you think space programs should function? Or am I reading too much into that?

A: I think you’re reading too much into it. I never have a message or objective in a story. The only thing I’m interested in is entertaining the reader. There’s no point, no moral. I do tend to be a bit of a Pollyanna. I like to write a positive view of humanity. I actually have a lot of faith in humanity. It’s easy to get really negative, (but) I think humans are pretty damn cool. I also think we’re pretty good at eventually making the world better. It’s easy to point to things — we’re destroying the environment, true — but would you like to live in the world in the 1700s when the environment was better? I also believe we will eventually solve the current problems. I think humanity trends upward.

Q: While all three of your books have been about space, they are very different. “Artemis” has a woman as the main character and overall seems a little edgier. The main characters in “The Martian” — Mark Watney — and “Project Hail Mary” — Ryland Grace — seem very similar. Was that intentional?

A: Mark Watney — he’s just me. He’s got my personality, but he’s all the things I like about myself, magnified. And all the things I don’t like about myself, eliminated. It’s the ideal version of me. What I wish I could be. I’m kind of funny, so he’s really funny. I also suffer from chronic anxiety and he doesn’t. I have always believed and still believe I’m not very good at characters. I’m a very plot-driven author and I want my characters to have more depth and complexity. I’m pretty good at coming up with interesting plots, but if I could add to all of that complicated and interesting characters, then I’d get to the next level of being a good writer. That’s where Jazz (from “Artemis”) came from. Mark is based on me; for Jazz, I wanted ... a character who has flaws, makes mistakes, is maybe not always 100% confident, maybe makes bad decisions and grows as a character. Jazz, although people find it hard to believe this, she’s also me — a 26-year-old Saudi woman is a 45-year old white guy author. (But) when I was her age, I was like her. I was immature ... I was smart but kept making bad life decisions.

Q: How did readers take the Jazz version of you?

A: I feel like I went a little too far with Jazz. People really like the idealized me, but the flawed me was hard to root for. I feel like I made Jazz too flawed. (People seem to not) find Jazz believable. (My take on that is): No, I think you did, you just didn’t like her. There are people just like her but you don’t like them and you don’t root for them. People will accept a male character doing everything, but will say “no woman will do that.” I got emails about Annie Montrose — the Kristen Wiig character in “The Martian” — in the book she had a much larger part. She swore like a sailor and was a very type A media relations person. (People said,) “Oh, no woman would talk like that.” I know women who talk like that! I think what happens is ... a lot of people apply a higher standard to female characters written by men than to male characters. Nobody says, “Hey, J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter isn’t a real teenage boy.” I think male writers writing female leads have to walk a fine line, but I’m kind of allergic to tropes; I hate writing things that have been done before.

Q: There does seem to be a lot less cursing in “Project Hail Mary.” Was that intentional?

A: It’s just one of Mark (Watney’s) character traits — he swears like a sailor. Since Ryland was going to be a middle school teacher, he self-trained himself to never swear. It ends up being a clue to his past.

Q: Did the reaction from readers about “Artemis” factor in your decision to have the main character of “Project Hail Mary” be male?

A: I will admit it was a factor. It dissuaded me. I was disappointed at how people were about it. Maybe I have to get a little better ... step back and go with a white male lead. A., it might be easier for me and B., people won’t hold it up to the same microscope. (Main character) Ryland is similar to Mark Watney. Ryland is the first time I tried to make a character that wasn’t just me. Ryland isn’t me, I’m not like him. (Ryland) is a very good person fundamentally, kind of a Boy Scout, a bit naive. He’s also very conflict-averse, closing himself away from people who criticize him. There’s more to learn about him and his backstory. I tried to give him his own complexity. He has to deal with fear a lot. Mark (from “The Martian”) is straight-up fearless; Jazz is pretty eye-on-the-prize; and Ryland is basically scared all the time.

Q: Can you tell us what you’re working on next?

A: I’m not talking about that publicly. I’m working on another novel, but it’s early stages yet. I wrote chapters 1 and 2, and threw them away because they suck. I like the concept and the science stuff and I think I have a pretty cool story and plot.

Q: Does it also have to do with space?

A: I’m not giving away anything right now.

Q: What details do you have about the status of the movie version of “Project Hail Mary”?

A: If it gets green-lighted, it will probably be shot next year. MGM bought the film rights from me out-right. Ryan Gosling is set to play the lead. He’s a producer on the film, too.

Q: Your website says you mix a mean cocktail. What cocktail would Dr. Ryland Grace drink? Mark Watney seems like a beer guy.

A: Yes, Watney is a beer guy. Ryland, he might not drink. He might just be a teetotaler.

Q: What’s your favorite cocktail?

A: I like an Old Fashioned, but I like to make it with a dark rum instead.

Q: Well you should have fun in Wisconsin, as the Old Fashioned is very popular.

A: Every bartender has their own way to make an Old Fashioned. Any time you order an Old Fashioned ... it’s a different experience.