Author Q&A: When do life's tools of escape become weapons?

Wisconsin writer Maggie Ginsberg jokes that it took her a long time to come to fiction writing. But her first novel, “Still True,” out later this month, is worth the wait.

The longtime Madison-area magazine journalist crafts complex and riveting characters, inspired by elements of her own life. The novel revolves around a handful of characters living in a fictional Wisconsin small town. Each person has, or is trying to understand, the others’ secrets, which weaves a common thread among the group.

Ginsberg and her novel will be featured during this fall’s Wisconsin Book Festival, in addition to an event at Mystery to Me bookstore later this month.

Q: What is your background in writing?

A: I’ve always written nonfiction. I’ve been a freelance magazine writer for about 17 years. I’ve done that exclusively. I think I thought fiction writing was something you were born knowing how to do and I didn’t think I knew how to do that. I’m a huge reader of novels, but never once thought about trying to write one. Ever. I take a lot of writing classes and I had been taking “Write-By-The-Lake,” the UW Continuing Studies week-long workshop that is no more. You pick a track during that week and I had run out of nonfiction tracks. I had taken all the writing classes that would help me with my job, so I thought I’d take a fiction one. That really opened my eyes to what is possible. It opened up a whole new world for me of writing I could learn how to do. (I then) enrolled in the Fifth Semester, that is also no more, for a four-month program. I wrote the first draft of “Still True” in that program, from January 2017 to May 2017. I got an agent right away, then things slowed way down. It took a very long time to find a publisher. Then it sat in a drawer for quite a while. During the pandemic ... I submitted it on my own to the UW Press. They offered me a contract in 2021 and their first open fiction slot was fall 2022. It feels like it’s been a very long journey.

Q: What inspired you to write “Still True?”

A: The characters came to me first. In between that Write-By-The-Lake class and the Fifth Semester, I started to see some of the characters in my mind. (Main character) Lib came first. I could see this independent woman who lived all by herself in this farmhouse in the country, but she wasn’t alone and I didn’t know exactly what that meant. The other characters came from thinking about who she was ... who she looks like from the outside. That’s where (main character) Claire Taylor came from. (Asking) “Why wasn’t Lib lonely and who would love someone like that?” — that’s where Jack came from. Asking “What does Claire have to lose?” is where Charlie came from. And it all just started building from there. The plot points came from putting those characters into tricky situations and watching what happened. My youngest daughter was 13 at the time and we had this little plot party (and asked each other) what if this happened, what if that happened? Most of the time it was really just watching the characters interact and thinking about what each wants most and how they’re getting in each other’s way.

Q: How do you describe the book? What genre would you call this book? It’s about relationships ... is it a love story?

A: My agent when she first (read it called it) “a book group book with some meat on the bone.” I think it is a book that you want to talk about. When my husband finally read it, he wanted to talk about it for three days. People have told me it makes them think about “what I would do” in these situations with these bigger themes: What makes a marriage, besides living together? What is a partnership? What is independence? What are the tools that we use to escape our own life and when do they become weapons? What are the stories we tell ourselves? The excuses we tell ourselves?

Q: In the book, the mom, Claire, seems to struggle a lot with who she appears to be on the outside and who she is on the inside. This confusion of identity seems to be a theme on some level with a lot of the characters, do you agree?

A: That was absolutely a theme. I think that it is one of the most interesting things about all of us in real life. We know who we are on the inside and we look how we look to everyone else ... which also varies depending on who they are, the person doing the looking. In the case of Claire, she’s drinking a lot and making questionable decisions that go against who she believes she is, but her behavior is her behavior. Her journey toward recovery is about closing that gap. I think a lot of the characters are on that same path. I think it’s definitely a book about people who maybe aren’t who they think they are. I think we do let loose a bit with people closest to us. The opportunity to be ourselves with people who will just take it. At some point, there’s a limit to what you’re willing to tolerate from another person.

Q: Another theme seems to be deception — Claire’s effort to hide her alcoholism and Lib’s deception about hiding her estranged son Matt who has come to live with her. Does that factor in as a theme?

A: I am interested in those gray areas. (Lib’s husband Jack) is someone who thinks in black-and-white terms and there’s only the truth. I think that Lib is someone who decides along the way that there’s a difference between lying and privacy. When does a secret become a lie? It really comes down to whatever agreement you have with your partner. Lib thinks that her trauma and her past is nobody’s business, including Jack’s. But she hasn’t necessarily been honest with herself. She also doesn’t really value or understand or know the freedom that could come with some more honesty with the right person. Those shades or degrees of truth-telling I think color the book.

Q: The book takes place in a small fictional town in Wisconsin. I know you work in Madison, do you or have you lived in a similar small town?

A: I work in Madison, but I live between two small Wisconsin towns. One I grew up in and one that my husband currently lives in. I am married seven years now, my second marriage, and we’ve never lived together.

Q: Just like the characters Lib and Jack in the book! I wondered what inspired that facet of the story — that Lib and Jack have been married for almost 30 years but live in two separate houses in the same small town.

A: So my husband and I have been doing it this way for just about 10 years. So I knew it was really interesting to people. We get a lot of questions (like): “Why did you get married?” I hear that question all the time. People never ask spouses who live together why they got married. I think that I love thinking about that, too. I knew it was interesting to people, so when I was thinking about these characters and my daughter and I were having that plot party, one of the questions was “What would come between them?” Put them 30 years down the road and what happens? (That’s where Lib’s son,) the character of Matt Marlow, comes from. Jack is a stickler for honesty and Lib is a complicated person who wants to keep things to herself. The ultimate way to rock the boat ... the one thing she knows about her husband is he thinks in these black and white terms.

Q: Watching Claire struggle and evolve throughout the story was painful and beautiful.

A: What’s really interesting about the character of Claire is in the first many drafts, Claire wasn’t an alcoholic. She was just this unhappily married mom and just kind of making these questionable decisions to escape her life. My agent called (and said) there’s just something missing with Claire. I personally quit drinking in 2010. I looked at Claire (and asked) “why is she doing these things?” And when the answer finally came to me, it was so obvious: Oh, she’s got a drinking problem. It became very easy to layer in the alcohol. The scenes didn’t really change. Maybe it was the layer I didn’t want to see because It was too close or I just took it for granted. I didn’t even realize how many of the characters deal with alcoholism in one way or another, but during the submission process with the UW Press, one of the external peer reviewers put in her report that (“Still True”) was this important book about alcoholism. I was really surprised by that. But now I see it all over this story and I respect it.