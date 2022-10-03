Author Q&A: When 2 close friends know where the bodies are buried

Author Andrea Bartz likes the quote “Your friends will help you move, your best friend will help you move the body.”

This macabre sentiment provides a backdrop to her recent thriller “We Were Never Here.” The book, set partly in Wisconsin, tells the tale of two best friends sexually attacked while on vacation together two years in a row. On both occasions, the attacker is killed and the women dispose of the body, which ends up testing their relationship in expected, and unexpected ways.

Bartz said amid this thriller’s entertaining elements are subtexts and political undertones on how society and the media looks at violence involving women. She will discuss her book during an event at the Wisconsin Book Festival later in October.

Q: I really loved your book. It had me absurdly asking myself if any of my female friends were maybe psychotic killers — as this book is very much about a longtime friendship between two women gone very bad. How do you describe the novel?

A: “We Were Never Here” is about two globe-trotting best friends back in Wisconsin who love traveling all over the world together. They are on a trip of a lifetime in Chile and they end up killing a backpacker in self-defense and ditching the body. (The friends) have to decide how to handle the event. The eerie thing is that this is not the first time that one of their trips ended up in bloodshed. Now the friendship is stretched to the limit. Where can their friendship go from here when their freedom and maybe their lives are at stake?

Q: What inspired this novel?

A: Before the pandemic, I worked as a travel journalist. I was traveling all over the world ... solo travels or with female friends. When I told people what I did or where I was going, I would often get this response: “You’re really brave to do that,” suggesting that by traveling the world and experiencing these incredible places as a woman, I was inviting violence or endangering myself. Nobody says that to men — there’s a default assumption that only women need to worry about protecting themselves on vacation. I started asking myself what it would look like for a female traveler to be the instigator of violence. How would it help or hurt them that nobody would ever think a woman could be behind it?

Q: Did you travel to the places described in the book?

A: I did take a trip with a good friend to Chile in the Elqui Valley — the vacation these women (in the book) are on. We were in this little town that was totally empty ... (and we met) this awesome guy named Stephen. The three of us just got along so well. We hung out together the entire time we were there. He was so lovely and respectful and not creepy that we had a running gag: That he was secretly a psycho, waiting for the chance to kill us and steal our money. On the last night, we made a joke that Stephen was running out of time. But then I said, “Stephen, you’ve known us as long as we’ve known you ... what makes all of us so confident that we should be afraid of you and not vice versa?” Someone said “that sounds like one of your books.” The idea was kind of born out of that.

Q: You’ve written other novels, and it seems like a recurring theme is having strong female characters, which is certainly the case in “We Were Never Here.” How was this novel similar to your other ones, or different?

A: All of my books kind of focus on complex friendships between women. For me, that was important because there are a lot of books in the psychological thriller genre that center on romantic relationships: The perfect marriage, the jealous ex-wife, the mistress, and so on. I didn’t see a lot of female friendships being represented. I was single through a lot of my 20s and early 30s — many of my friendships were just as complex and interesting as a romantic relationship. All of my books also tend to bring the reader into a close-knit and closed-door world. (An earlier book,) “The Herd,” is a murder mystery set in an exclusive, boujie all-female work space in New York City — another exclusive world that’s interesting and prides itself on being inclusive, but (isn’t).

“We Were Never Here” was my most intimate book yet, because I was trying to explore the world of this one friendship. One big difference is that the first two books were murder mysteries. This one is not a mystery — you know who did it. Writing it was a different experience because it was less about slowly unmasking the mysterious person, and instead starting with the crimes and analyzing different questions: “Will they get away with it? What will it do to their friendship?” It was a different challenge. ...

Q: I believe you live in New York, correct? What is your connection to Wisconsin? Much of the book takes place in Milwaukee and several chapters happen on a lake “Up North.”

A: I was excited to set a book there. I was born and raised in Brookfield. I have a lot of friends who still live in Milwaukee. My parents have a little cottage on a lake in Oconto County. I had a lot of the ideas (for the book) when I was spending time there in the summer of 2019. It was really fun to get all the details right of everything in Wisconsin — the (Milwaukee) vibes and how it’s different from other cities.

Q: I found it interesting that throughout the book there’s this undercurrent of distrusting technology — that Siri is always listening — and the women are careful what they say over their cellphones. Is this a larger comment about technology in our lives?

A: It’s interesting, I wrote the book before Roe vs. Wade was overturned. (Now women feel they have) to take fertility apps off their phone and be careful what they say over text about a pregnancy, which is pretty terrifying. For me, a lot of the reasoning was: How would people really get away with murder in 2019? All my books are set in the modern era. It was a lot easier to get away with murder in the ‘70s. Now we live in sort of a police state where we’re constantly under surveillance. I wasn’t consciously trying to say anything about technology, but there might be some commentary that is rooted in all my beliefs and opinions. I think that it’s hugely problematic that things that women say in their personal lives can be used against us.

Q: What do you plan to discuss during your event at the Wisconsin Book Festival?

A: This will be my first book event in Wisconsin for “We Were Never Here”! I’m excited to talk about the inspiration for and themes within the book. I love talking about craft and how I plan and write my books, how I edit them and the business of publishing and what it means and takes to get a book published.

Q: What’s next for you?

A: My next book is coming out in June and it’s called “The Spare Room.” It’s about a down-and-out woman who moved to Philadelphia with her fiancé right before the pandemic. He calls off the wedding and she’s trapped and friendless and on lockdown in the new town. She rekindles a friendship with someone from her past who extends an invitation for her to stay with her for a few weeks. She moves into this mansion in Virginia with her now glamorous childhood friend and her husband. She stays longer than intended and gets enmeshed in their secrets, lies and betrayals. (There’s) a big friendship component as well, as a romantic component. “We Were Never Here” is big and broad and sweeping in setting, while this one is very insular and claustrophobic.

Q: Are you finding that “pandemic thrillers” are becoming a book genre?

A: I’m very curious to see. People joke that the pandemic has been terrible and they don’t want to read anything about it. I understand that, but I feel like we have enough distance from the Spring of 2020 ... it’s beginning to feel interesting to remember what our day-to-day was like (then). The things we were collectively going through. The book is about how the pandemic forced us to hit pause and realize, “My life doesn’t have to be what I thought it was.” I can’t imagine that I’m the only author out there who wanted to capture that in a literary (form).